SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan recently underwent elbow surgery, according to his agency Pledis Entertainment. The entertainment company shared a statement today (June 17) on Twitter, sharing that Jeonghan underwent surgery on his right elbow on June 15 as a result of worsened damage to “his lateral epicondylitis and tendon”. It also noted that the singer had already been seeking “conservative treatment such as receiving injections” to the outer tendon of his elbow prior to the surgery.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO