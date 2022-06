Yola’s career is something even more stirring than an overnight success story: it’s a triumph of perseverance, self-belief and pure talent. The Bristol-born artist has toured as a member of Massive Attack and written songs for Chase & Status and Katy Perry, but now she’s a star in her own right. With two brilliant albums melding americana, soul, rock, doo-wop and disco, 2019’s ‘Walk Through Fire’ and 2021’s ‘Stand Up for Myself’, this genre-fluid musician has picked up six Grammy nominations and established herself as a major live draw who’s soon to headline Glastonbury’s Leftfield Stage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO