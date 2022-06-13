ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amnesty Int'l accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sfdc_0g8u1mAm00

June 13 (UPI) -- Amnesty International on Monday accused Russia of committing war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, stating its military has used internationally banned cluster bombs and scatterable mines on populated residential areas.

The international human rights watch dog leveled the accusations against Russia in a new report focused on attacks targeting Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that was home to 1.4 million prior to the war.

The city, located near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, came under attack when the Kremlin launched its invasion Feb. 24. It was bombarded for two months with artillery rounds and missiles, which were accompanied by a ground invasion with the aim to capture the city, an effort that Kyiv forces repelled in April.

According to the report, researchers documented at least seven cluster munitions strikes and 28 indiscriminate strikes on the city between the start of the war and April 30.

The researchers were in the region for two weeks in April and May investigating strikes on the city, and documented evidence of repeated use of 9N210 and 9N235 cluster bombs and scatterable mines throughout the city.

Cluster munitions scatter large numbers of explosive submunitions known as bomblets over a wide area and cause indiscriminate damage, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Though Russia is not a signatory to relevant conventions that ban nations from the use of such weaponry, indiscriminate attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law.

"The repeated bombardments of residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks, which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes," the 40-page report said. "This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells, which are indiscriminate when used in the vicinity of concentrations of civilians."

Evidence of the use of cluster munitions included fins, pellets and fragments used in such weaponry, some of which doctors removed from the bodies of victims, the report said.

The report documents an attack on Myru Street in the southeast of the city center on April 15 that resulted in at least nine dead and 35 injured, including children.

The blast area was larger than 7,500-square-feet.

"Some of the victims were killed or injured in the courtyards between buildings, others in the surrounding streets and nearby parks," it said.

The researchers also documented Russia's use of scatterable mines, which the report says "combines the worst attributes of cluster munitions and of anti-personnel land mines."

"The repeated use of widely banned cluster munitions is shocking and a further indication of utter disregard for civilians lives," Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International's senior crisis response adviser, said in a statement. "The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable for their actions, and victims and their families must receive full reparations."

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration told Amnesty International that 606 civilians had been killed and 1,248 injured in the Kharkiv region between the start of the war and April 28. Kharkiv Oblast Oleh Syniehubov had announced mid-March that 600 residential buildings had also been destroyed.

According to United Nations data, at least 4,339 civilians have been killed amid the war and another 5,246 injured.

The report comes as war crime cases are being built against Russia and accusations that it has used cluster munitions amid its war.

Since the war began, allegations of war crimes have been repeatedly volleyed at Moscow, and in early March the International Criminal Court announced it launched an investigation into such crimes committed in Ukraine as far back as 2013.

Ukraine as well as other nations with jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the country have also initiated similar investigations with the United States, Britain and the European Union forming a group of experts late last month to aid Kyiv's efforts.

Early Monday, Kyiv's prosecutor general's office accused Russia of committing more than 17,100 crimes of aggression and war crimes during its war.

Official: Russia traps civilians at Severodonetsk's Azot chemical plant

June 17 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official claimed Friday that Moscow is preventing civilians from leaving the key eastern hub city of Severodonetsk as Russia continued its bombardment efforts to finally control the region. Russia has been attacking Severodonetsk for weeks, often squaring off with Ukrainian troops in street battles,...
Biden signs ocean shipping reform bill

June 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday to reform the ocean shipping industry in hope of relieving skyrocketing shipping costs along U.S. waterways. Biden granted his signature to the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, which seeks to ease issues in the supply chain and lower the cost of goods.
Iranian resort island shaken by at least 7 earthquakes

June 15 (UPI) -- A series of earthquakes struck off the southern coast of Iran on Wednesday, and some were strong enough to be felt as far away as the United Arab Emirates. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there were at least seven quakes and the strongest had a magnitude of 5.5.
On This Day: Watergate arrests kick off Nixon scandal

In 1885, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the United States, arrived in New York Harbor. In 1967, China announced it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. In 1972, the Watergate scandal began with the arrest of five burglars inside Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington.
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

