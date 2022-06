It's another tough break for Rendon, who saw his 2021 season cut short due to surgery on his right hip in August. Rendon's wrist has been an issue since May, when he was placed on the injured list and then activated on June 10. However, he left Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers when pain in the wrist crept back up.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO