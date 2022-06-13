ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Says He Respects Tesla Employees 'Indefinitely More' Than Richest Person On Wall Street

By Shanthi Rexaline
 5 days ago
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Sunday issued a clarion call to employees to gear up to meet the deliveries target for the June quarter.

In a follow-up communication, Musk gave a pep talk to rally Tesla employees, according to a screenshot of the message.

The Tesla CEO started off the mail by saying they "actually" build "great real products" that people love, and help make their lives and world better. "That is so profound!" he said.

Musk suggested that the employees do a honest day's work and added that what they do is "pure goodness."

"I have infinitely more respect and admiration for you than the richest person on Wall St.," Musk said.

Tesla was constrained in the June quarter by a lengthier production disruption at the Giga Shanghai plant due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in the city. Production returned close to normalcy in June. In the earlier communication, Musk suggested that Tesla's Fremont plant and Giga Berlin have stepped up and achieved new milestones.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed Friday's session down 3.12% at $696.69, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia Corp. via Flickr

Disapointed American
4d ago

Which employees does he have respect for? the ones in California who sued him for discrimination? the ones in Texas who have no rights or the ones in China?

R Mcann
4d ago

How many cars have you sold ? How many would have been sold if it weren't for those Tax write offs and credits ?. 🖕

