Princess Cruises reintroduces mask mandate on more ships

By Harry Kemble
Travel Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Cruises has reintroduced masks on three Alaska-based ships following a rise in positive Covid-19 cases in the US state. The line is operating six ships in Alaska this...

