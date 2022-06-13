ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Human Rights Advocates Insist Bitcoin 'Provides Financial Inclusion' — Refutes Claims in Critics' Letter to US Congress

bitcoin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman rights defenders from 20 countries have insisted that bitcoin “provides financial inclusion and empowerment because it is open and permissionless.” Together with stablecoins, the cryptocurrency offers “unparalleled access to the global economy” for people from countries whose currencies have either collapsed or are cut off from the rest of the...

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Financial Instruments#Web3 Policy#The U S Congress
NBC News

Those pushing Ukraine to concede territory need to listen to Putin’s recent words

Even as Russia’s short-term designs for a “victory” in its invasion of Ukraine grow ever more modest amid its military failures, Russian President Vladimir Putin is comparing himself to Peter the Great. The tsar was behind empire-building feats in the 17th and 18th centuries that for the first time made Russia that era’s dominant imperial power in Eastern Europe. He founded Russia’s navy and expanded into the territory of the present-day Baltic states and Sea of Azov while battling Sweden and Turkey.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

‘We Thought They Were Dead. They Never Made It Back’: Two American Fighters Captured by Russia in Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Two American volunteers fighting in Ukraine appear to have been captured by Russia last week, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone. Both men are U.S. military veterans and volunteered to fight with Ukraine’s International Territorial Defense Force, or foreign legion, according to the sources. A foreign volunteer serving in the unit the two Americans were accompanying provided specific details about the incident that led to their capture during a battle near Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, on June 9th. The volunteer spoke to Rolling Stone on condition that his name and nationality not be revealed. “Our...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy