Human Rights Advocates Insist Bitcoin 'Provides Financial Inclusion' — Refutes Claims in Critics' Letter to US Congress
Human rights defenders from 20 countries have insisted that bitcoin “provides financial inclusion and empowerment because it is open and permissionless.” Together with stablecoins, the cryptocurrency offers “unparalleled access to the global economy” for people from countries whose currencies have either collapsed or are cut off from the rest of the...news.bitcoin.com
