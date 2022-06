In the latest update of the Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe dress saga, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is defending the reality star. Recently, Kardashian made headlines after she was accused of damaging the late icon’s Jean Louis gown, which Monroe wore in 1962. In May, Kardashian wore the gown for a few minutes at the 2022 Met Gala before changing into a replica. What appeared to be before and after photos of the dress’s condition recently surfaced online, showing noticeable tearing. As a result, Kardashian, who admitted to losing 16 pounds to fit into the number, was accused of damaging the precious item of clothing. Since then, a rep for Ripley’s Believe It or Not! has spoken up to defend the beauty mogul.

