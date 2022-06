Jack Mook is a 22 year veteran detective with the Pittsburgh Police Force. In his spare time, he volunteers at the Steel City Boxing Gym where he teaches underprivileged kids how to box. One day he realized two of his regular students hadn’t come for a while so he went investigating and found the two boys being neglected by their foster parents, so what he did changed his own life as well as the life of these two boys forever.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO