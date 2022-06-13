ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

High School Scoreboard & Schedule

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — Here is the Saturday scoreboard & upcoming schedule:. Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, Wis. 7 p.m. #2 Waunakee vs. #3 Divine Savior Holy Angels. 1:30 p.m. #2 Lake Country Lutheran vs. #3 Assumption. Division 3 Semifinals. 4:30 p.m. #1 New Berlin Eisenhower vs. #4 Lakeland....

wifc.com

95.5 FM WIFC

Storm damage, power outages across Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Winds above 60 MPH caused significant damage in the Wausau area Wednesday morning, and residents should brace themselves for more as the day goes on. The heaviest storm damage occurred on Wausau’s west side and in the Rib Mountain area at around 4 AM, where numerous trees were knocked down and thousands of WPS customers were without power.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Body found in Wisconsin River

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A body was recovered from the Wisconsin River in Wausau around 9:30pm Tuesday night. The remains matched an eyewitnesses description of a man who jumped into the water along Bridge Street. Police say the person is an African-American male. No name is being released at...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

School Threat Suspect Bound Over for Trial

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — An Oneida County judge ruled there’s enough evidence against an 18-year-old man accused of making threats against two schools for the case to proceed to trial. Adam Bauman was in court on Friday, where Judge Michael Bloom bound him over for arraignment on July...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Tourism boosts Northwoods economy

MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Northwoods counties saw visitor spending increase by millions of dollars in 2021 from 2020. Several even beat 2019 which was a record setting year. Oneida and Vilas counties both fall into that category. In 2019, visitors spent more than $241 million in Oneida County. In...
MINOCQUA, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Flag Day observances in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Dozens gathered on the 400 Block Tuesday to celebrate one of the most iconic symbol in the world, the United States flag. The event was hosted by the Wausau Elks, featuring several moments of appreciation for veterans. During the ceremony, they honored the history of...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Fire Reignites at Schofield Home

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Flames reignited early Thursday morning at a Schofield home that also saw a fire on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports that smoke could be seen from miles away as day broke. The fire was contained by 10 AM. The initial fire started in the garage and...
SCHOFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Stone Found Not Guilty in Connection With Deadly Crash in 2017

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man has been found not guilty on charges of vehicular homicide for a crash that killed his passenger nearly five years ago. Douglas Stone was facing charges of homicide by use of a vehicle and operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury for the crash, which killed one person and injured another.
MERRILL, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau City Council Approves Additional Firefighters

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the hire of three additional firefighter and paramedic positions, the first increase in the department’s staffing levels in years. The move will allow the city to staff three crews of 19 members out of...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

House fire in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Erdman Street in Schofield. It started as a garage fire, reported around 7:30pm. The flames spread to the upper level of a two-story home. Riverside Fire District Captain Dylan Green said it was contained around 10pm.
SCHOFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wood County Leaders Issue Statement Regarding Viral YouTube Video

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Wood County Board Chairman Lance Pliml has released a statement regarding a video posted to YouTube and other outlets which shows a group of men becoming confrontational after being told to stop filming in the County’s Human Services clinic. “I wanted to clarify...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Taffy

This sweet girl is still looking for her forever home! Taffy has been with us since late March and is just the sweetest girl! She is good with other cats and loves a good chin scratch! She is about 6 years old and loves to just lounge around and get attention!
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Finance Committee Puts Additional Filter Orders on Hold

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Finance Committee is not opening up the checkbook to order additional filters from ZeroWater just yet. The committee instructed the Water Utility to first distribute the 2,000 or so filters that remain on hand before they consider spending any additional ARPA funds on the filters, which can cost up to $12 apiece.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Federal regulators propose much stricter PFAS standards

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set new Interim Health Advisory Levels for Perfluorooctanoic Acid(PFOA) at 0.004 parts of trillion and 0.02 parts per trillion for Perfluorooctane Sulfonate(PFOS). Health Advisory Levels are the first step in the EPA developing a regulation. There are currently no federal...
WAUSAU, WI

