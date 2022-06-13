ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance Senior Center news for week of June 13

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago

Activities

Shuffleboard – 1 p.m. Monday.

Cornhole – 10 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.

Ping Pong – 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Euchre – 1 p.m. Monday.

Open Cards – 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Results:

Shuffleboard – Clint and Bev Lambert, 83; Dean Lair and Bob Risden, 81.

Members Euchre – Marilyn Haren, first; Al Retone, second.

Open Cards – Nancy Harmon, first; Marilyn Haren, second.

Programs

HEARING CLINIC – 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 27. Free tests will be performed by New Sound Hearing Center. Call the center at 330-821-3348 to schedule a required appointment.

VACCINE CLINIC – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Alliance City Health Department plans a free COVID-19 second-dose vaccine clinic. The second booster is for those ages 50 and older and four months removed from their first booster. The boosters, along with first and second doses, will be offered. Moderna vaccine will be administered. No appointments needed for this walk-in clinic.

PLAYERS NEEDED – Alliance Area Senior Center is seeking shuffleboard and ping pong players. Shuffleboard is 1 p.m. Mondays, and ping pong is 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tours

Tours from the Senior Center are open to the public. Call 330-821-3348 to make reservations.

Wine Tour – Departs 9 a.m. Thursday.

GUARDIANS GAMES – Alliance Area Senior Center has arranged trips to Cleveland to take in Cleveland Guardians games. Tickets are in Club Lounge, and trip cost includes transportation and tickets. Cost is $114 for members, and $119 for non-members. Games are 7:10 p.m. June 28, vs. Minnesota Twins; and 7:10 p.m. Aug. 4, vs. Houston Astros.

MUSICAL IN CLEVELAND – Alliance Senior Center will head to Cleveland's Playhouse Square on Aug. 16 for the musical "Frozen." Member cost is $147, and non-members will pay $152. Price includes meal, ticket and transportation.

Senior club

Knox Area Seniors will meet at noon Wednesday at Perkins.

