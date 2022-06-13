ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, OH

New business sells outdoor decor in Strasburg

 4 days ago
STRASBURG — Find it Here is a new store at 738 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg. The site has been a greenhouse, used car lot and most recently, a church.

Owners Brian and Michelle Renicker of Sugarcreek aim to offer something for everyone in the retail operation they opened April 1. Michelle said one side of the building is a she-shed and the other side is a tool shed.

They offer outdoor décor, flowers, flags, table decorations, sport memorabilia, mats, mugs, signs and a large selection of Damacus knives (no two are alike). They sell purses with a zipper pocket for a concealed weapon.

Shoppers can also find Croc shoes, gardening tools and tools such as hammers, screwdrivers, along with hunting and fishing items.

Plans are to stock toys for Christmas along with the toys currently available on the shelves. Brian said they include collectibles and knick-knacks that are difficult to find elsewhere.

“We have certain items all the time, however you never know what you might find here,” Brian said.

Michelle said they will be stocking Adirondack chairs from a local Amish builder. She said they have cement yard décor, lanterns, wind chimes and are pet-friendly.

They purchase closeouts and discontinued merchandise to sell in the store.

Brian said he likes the traffic on Wooster Avenue, also known as U.S. Route 250. It brings a steady stream of potential customers past the store.

“The people have been so friendly,” Michelle said. “We are glad to be here.”

The Renickers had a booth at the Holmes County Flea Market for many years. In October 2021, the owner told the 52 vendors they had to close their booths because the building was sold. The Renickers donated most of their inventory to various organizations.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday. If you log into the Find it Here Facebook page, 39 Outpost LLC, then visit the store and mention you saw it on Facebook, you can get a garden flag for $$6.

For information on items, call 330-987-5468.

