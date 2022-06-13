ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

All-Star Marion County Softball 2022 honorees

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 4 days ago

All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball Player of the Year

» Shelby Westler, River Valley, senior, shortstop.

All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball Pitcher of the Year

» Alyvia Roth, Elgin, junior.

All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball Coach of the Year

» Wendy Muselin, Elgin.

All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball First Team

» Ava Baker, Elgin, sophomore, catcher/third base.

» Kameron Biederman, Marion Harding, freshman, shortstop.

» Abby Bridges, Ridgedale, junior, pitcher/first base.

» Makenzie Delaney, Ridgedale, freshman, pitcher/third base.

» Riley Hamm, River Valley, junior pitcher/first base.

» Katie Jordan, Pleasant, sophomore, center field.

» Hannah Miller, Pleasant, sophomore, catcher/utility.

» Taylor O'Connor, Marion Harding, freshman, infielder.

» Alyvia Roth, Elgin, junior, pitcher/third base/first base.

» Shelby Westler, River Valley, senior, shortstop.

» Kyra Wilcox, Elgin, junior, outfield/shortstop.

All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball Second Team

» Bentley Auld, River Valley, sophomore, catcher/third base.

» Emilie Bishop, Elgin, freshman, shortstop/catcher/outfield.

» Alexis Burton, Ridgedale, freshman, catcher.

» Maizie Frank, River Valley, senior, first base/outfield.

» Delaney Myers, River Valley, sophomore, second base/outfield.

» Jordyn Nutter, Ridgedale, senior, shortstop/catcher.

» Katie Penry, Elgin, sophomore, second base/pitcher.

» Taryn Simmers, Marion Harding, junior, third base.

» Aubrie Smith, Ridgedale, sophomore, outfield.

» Mekena Smith, Elgin, junior, outfield/catcher.

» Graceylynn Staley, Pleasant, junior, pitcher/utility.

All-Star Marion County Softball 2022 Honorable Mention

» Janaiye Braddy, Marion Harding, sophomore, pitcher/utility.

» Addison Braun, River Valley, freshman, utility.

» Alexa Garnes, Ridgedale, freshman, outfield.

» Meredith Gruber, Marion Harding, senior, pitcher/first base.

» Gracie Isler, Elgin, sophomore, shortstop/outfield.

» Audrey James, Pleasant, junior, first base/third base/pitcher.

» Faith Kowalczyk, Pleasant, sophomore, catcher/first base.

» Emily Mulvaine, Ridgedale, senior, third base/first base.

» Lily Ruth, Ridgedale, sophomore, outfield.

» Markley Watters, Pleasant, senior, outfield/second base.

» Lanie Wooten, River Valley, sophomore, pitcher/utility

» Katie Yates, Elgin, senior, second base/outfield.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: All-Star Marion County Softball 2022 honorees

