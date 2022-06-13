All-Star Marion County Softball 2022 honorees
All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball Player of the Year
» Shelby Westler, River Valley, senior, shortstop.
All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball Pitcher of the Year
» Alyvia Roth, Elgin, junior.
All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball Coach of the Year
» Wendy Muselin, Elgin.
All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball First Team
» Ava Baker, Elgin, sophomore, catcher/third base.
» Kameron Biederman, Marion Harding, freshman, shortstop.
» Abby Bridges, Ridgedale, junior, pitcher/first base.
» Makenzie Delaney, Ridgedale, freshman, pitcher/third base.
» Riley Hamm, River Valley, junior pitcher/first base.
» Katie Jordan, Pleasant, sophomore, center field.
» Hannah Miller, Pleasant, sophomore, catcher/utility.
» Taylor O'Connor, Marion Harding, freshman, infielder.
» Alyvia Roth, Elgin, junior, pitcher/third base/first base.
» Shelby Westler, River Valley, senior, shortstop.
» Kyra Wilcox, Elgin, junior, outfield/shortstop.
All-Star Marion County 2022 Softball Second Team
» Bentley Auld, River Valley, sophomore, catcher/third base.
» Emilie Bishop, Elgin, freshman, shortstop/catcher/outfield.
» Alexis Burton, Ridgedale, freshman, catcher.
» Maizie Frank, River Valley, senior, first base/outfield.
» Delaney Myers, River Valley, sophomore, second base/outfield.
» Jordyn Nutter, Ridgedale, senior, shortstop/catcher.
» Katie Penry, Elgin, sophomore, second base/pitcher.
» Taryn Simmers, Marion Harding, junior, third base.
» Aubrie Smith, Ridgedale, sophomore, outfield.
» Mekena Smith, Elgin, junior, outfield/catcher.
» Graceylynn Staley, Pleasant, junior, pitcher/utility.
All-Star Marion County Softball 2022 Honorable Mention
» Janaiye Braddy, Marion Harding, sophomore, pitcher/utility.
» Addison Braun, River Valley, freshman, utility.
» Alexa Garnes, Ridgedale, freshman, outfield.
» Meredith Gruber, Marion Harding, senior, pitcher/first base.
» Gracie Isler, Elgin, sophomore, shortstop/outfield.
» Audrey James, Pleasant, junior, first base/third base/pitcher.
» Faith Kowalczyk, Pleasant, sophomore, catcher/first base.
» Emily Mulvaine, Ridgedale, senior, third base/first base.
» Lily Ruth, Ridgedale, sophomore, outfield.
» Markley Watters, Pleasant, senior, outfield/second base.
» Lanie Wooten, River Valley, sophomore, pitcher/utility
» Katie Yates, Elgin, senior, second base/outfield.
This article originally appeared on Marion Star: All-Star Marion County Softball 2022 honorees
Comments / 0