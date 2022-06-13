Phylicia Rashad Wins 2nd Tony Award

Phylicia Rashad became a two-time Tony Award winner for her performance as Faye in Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew . Portraying a worker at an auto plant about to go bankrupt, Rashad’s vulnerable yet tough Faye is a lesbian who is haunted by the estrangement of her son, the addictions she suffers and the weight of being Black in America. Rashad earned this year’s Best Featured Actress in a Play award.

Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University since May 2021, the 73 year old Rashad beat out fellow nominees Uzo Aduba and Kara Young in the Lynn Nottage-penned, Clyde’s , Kenita R. Miller for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf , SNL alum, Rachel Dratch, and Julie White for POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive . Rashad was directed in Skeleton Crew by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

"You don't come to this place alone." Rashad told the audience as she began her acceptance speech. "It's wonderful to be a part of this community. It's wonderful to present humanity in its fullness and to feel it received."

A 2016 inductee to the Theatre Hall of Fame, Dean Rashad received Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her performance as Lena Younger in the 2004 revival of A Raisin in the Sun , and a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Aunt Ester in August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean .