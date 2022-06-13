Summer events for all ages on tap throughout the Irish Hills

Join Comfort Keepers for their Day of Joy celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 at 125 Irwin St., Brooklyn. The National Day of Joy was created to ensure everyone has at least one day devoted to experiencing and sharing joy. Join them for finger lickin’ Fire Pit Chicken, live entertainment, games, prizes and the Lenawee Humane Society. Contact them at 517-481-4467 with any questions.

The Jackson District Library, Brooklyn Branch, will have Ark Animal Encounters from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, for children 5 to 12 years old. For more information visit myjdl.com.

A Ladies Night — Ladies Luau is taking place in downtown Brooklyn from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Wear your best luau attire and join the businesses on the square for shopping, laughter and a lot of fun. Call Kelsey’s Boutique and Gifts at 517-592-5032 with any questions.

The Onsted Kiwanis golf outing is coming up on Thursday, June 16, at Devils Lake Golf Course. All proceeds benefit the Charles Van Wagner Scholarship Fund. To sign up, contact Jim Decker at 517-467-6193.

Brooklyn Presbyterian Church is hosting Free Movies on the Lawn from 9 to 10:45 p.m. Friday, June 17. Bring your blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy a free movie on the lawn featuring “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” rated PG. The church will provide popcorn and bottled water. You can also enjoy the movie from your car and tune in on FM radio. Brooklyn Presbyterian Church is at 160 N. Main St., Brooklyn.

Kids Art Camp is coming to Manitou Beach Village from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 20, through Friday June 24, at the Manitou Corner Meeting place. Check out the Manitou Beach Facebook page for details and up to date info on events.

The Devils Lake Car Show is coming up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Manitou Beach Village benefitting the Lenawee Humane Society. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Walnut Street and Devils Lake Highway.

The Irish Hills Eagles have the following specials coming up: On Wednesday, June 15, they are offering $1 coney dogs for members only, beginning at 11 a.m. On Friday, June 17, they will have perch dinners for $10 from 5 to 7 p.m., and the public is welcome. They are also holding an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, June 19. Adults are $7 and children under 10 are only $3. The public is welcome to attend. On Tuesday, June 21, their members-only special is BLT sandwiches and chips for $7. The Irish Hills Eagles are at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Fourth of July Parade committee is looking for trucks, tractors, kids on bicycles, pets, businesses and all fun things for Brooklyn's Fourth of July Parade. Line-up on Irwin Street begins at 9:30 a.m. and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. Registration is encouraged but is not required. For more information, contact Danice McEldowney at 517-414-5438.

For more Irish Hills happenings, please visit the community calendar at www.IrishHills.com.

Cindy Hubbell is the president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. She can be contacted at www.IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.