ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MI

Clinton High School STEM teams win big at international underwater robotics competition

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cDVy_0g8ttwMk00

Two Clinton High School STEM class teams had unprecedented results at a recent international competition involving aquatic robots.

The teams won fifth and 15th places overall in the High School Stock Division and brought home a first place trophy in the Team Video Category in the 2022 International SeaPerch Challenge, a news release from Clinton High School said. The competition took place June 4 at the University of Maryland in College Park.

The International SeaPerch Challenge hosted 138 Teams from 25 states and nine countries across four continents.

The On Porpoise team consisting of seniors Joe Bohnett, Sam Hoffman and Jon Baughey, as well as the Bazooka Space Sharks Team made up of Jacob Gilson, Zak Shadley and Bradyn Lehman, qualified to compete at this event by winning the Michigan Regional SeaPerch challenge in March at the University of Michigan.

This is the fourth year in a row that Clinton High School has qualified teams for the International Challenge.

The On Porpoise Team earned Top 10 finishes in all competitive categories and exceeded all previous performances by Clinton High School teams at the event.

Besides performing exceptionally well, the Bazooka Space Sharks were also asked to give a presentation at the event describing their experience and design of their underwater robot.

The SeaPerch Challenge consists of a technical design report, team video and pool course challenges including a hoops obstacle course and a mission challenge.

Teams were provided with a stock kit of materials including PVC, an electric controller with tether to the unit, flotation devices, three motors with waterproof cases and other items.

The teams designed a remotely operated vehicle to travel quickly and skillfully through a series of five underwater hoops at varying angles, as well as transport rope rings attached to PVC rods and PVC cubes to a platform where points could be earned by placing them on stations of increasing degrees of difficulty.

The technical design report documented the process of design, testing, evaluating and repeating the process until arriving at the final product.

Support from Clinton Community Schools made this opportunity possible, STEM teacher Ron Schaffner said.

"The teams would like to expressly thank chaperones/coaches Renee Gilson, Pattie Allen and Kevin Baughey who accompanied the students on the trip and made it possible. Thanks also go out to CHS Principal Mr. (Kevin) Beazley who has supported the program in so many ways, as well as the University of Michigan Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Department, Mr. (Corbin) Brown and Saline High School for the use of its pool to test the ROVs," Schaffner said. "The trip would not have been possible without the help of Superintendent Jim Cracraft and the Clinton school board, Carol Wahl, Karen Perez, Jack Hartung, and George Ames with their help with finances, transportation, and materials".

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

New principal picked for Middle School at Parkside

JACKSON, MI - Krista Jarvey is taking over a new administrative role at Jackson’s Middle School at Parkside. Jarvey, who has been associate principal at the school, has been picked to become Parkside’s new principal of instruction, filling a gap created when Jeremy Patterson became Jackson Public Schools’ assistant superintendent of secondary curriculum early in June.
JACKSON, MI
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Clinton, MI
Clinton, MI
Education
100.5 The River

Five City Names that Michiganders Say Wrong!

With cities like Christmas, Bad Axe, Hell, and Paradise, there are no surprises when it comes to unusual and unique names in the state of Michigan. As a recent transplant, it is extremely hard and extremely funny to hear me pronounce these names. Luckily, I have a friend from Michigan, Laura, and Joe to help out.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Number One Song Was Recorded Here in Bay City, Michigan, 1966

The song was “96 Tears” by Question Mark & The Mysterians. Over the decades there have been differing remembrances of where the song was recorded, but according to Mysterians guitarist Robert Balderrama, "this is the house where it was recorded, I am the original guitarist who helped write the song and played my guitar in it. '96 Tears' was recorded in Bay City, Michigan, on Raymond Street in 1966."
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#College Park#Highschool#Clinton High School#The On Porpoise Team
WLNS

Longtime former DeWitt police chief passes away

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — Longtime DeWitt Police Chief Wendell Myers has passed away, the City of DeWitt announced on Facebook Thursday. Myers was the chief for 25 years and lived in the city for many years as well. He passed away at his home on Wednesday after a third bout with cancer, the city said. […]
DEWITT, MI
WNEM

M-55, M-46 projects starting Monday

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More major road projects will begin next week in four mid-Michigan counties. The projects include the M-55 bridge repair project in Ogemaw and Iosco counties, the M-46 resurfacing project in Saginaw and Tuscola counties, as well as the next phase of work on the M-17 resurfacing project in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 238 jobs.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Among the Best for First-Time Homebuyers

Home prices have been skyrocketing across America the past few years, making many hopeful first-time homebuyers have to wait. Now, interest rates are going up, which will make it more difficult to get a loan for a mortgage, but the good news is that it should slow the market down a bit.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy