Clinton High School STEM teams win big at international underwater robotics competition

Two Clinton High School STEM class teams had unprecedented results at a recent international competition involving aquatic robots.

The teams won fifth and 15th places overall in the High School Stock Division and brought home a first place trophy in the Team Video Category in the 2022 International SeaPerch Challenge, a news release from Clinton High School said. The competition took place June 4 at the University of Maryland in College Park.

The International SeaPerch Challenge hosted 138 Teams from 25 states and nine countries across four continents.

The On Porpoise team consisting of seniors Joe Bohnett, Sam Hoffman and Jon Baughey, as well as the Bazooka Space Sharks Team made up of Jacob Gilson, Zak Shadley and Bradyn Lehman, qualified to compete at this event by winning the Michigan Regional SeaPerch challenge in March at the University of Michigan.

This is the fourth year in a row that Clinton High School has qualified teams for the International Challenge.

The On Porpoise Team earned Top 10 finishes in all competitive categories and exceeded all previous performances by Clinton High School teams at the event.

Besides performing exceptionally well, the Bazooka Space Sharks were also asked to give a presentation at the event describing their experience and design of their underwater robot.

The SeaPerch Challenge consists of a technical design report, team video and pool course challenges including a hoops obstacle course and a mission challenge.

Teams were provided with a stock kit of materials including PVC, an electric controller with tether to the unit, flotation devices, three motors with waterproof cases and other items.

The teams designed a remotely operated vehicle to travel quickly and skillfully through a series of five underwater hoops at varying angles, as well as transport rope rings attached to PVC rods and PVC cubes to a platform where points could be earned by placing them on stations of increasing degrees of difficulty.

The technical design report documented the process of design, testing, evaluating and repeating the process until arriving at the final product.

Support from Clinton Community Schools made this opportunity possible, STEM teacher Ron Schaffner said.

"The teams would like to expressly thank chaperones/coaches Renee Gilson, Pattie Allen and Kevin Baughey who accompanied the students on the trip and made it possible. Thanks also go out to CHS Principal Mr. (Kevin) Beazley who has supported the program in so many ways, as well as the University of Michigan Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Department, Mr. (Corbin) Brown and Saline High School for the use of its pool to test the ROVs," Schaffner said. "The trip would not have been possible without the help of Superintendent Jim Cracraft and the Clinton school board, Carol Wahl, Karen Perez, Jack Hartung, and George Ames with their help with finances, transportation, and materials".