Tecumseh considers terminating lease for Scout Cabin at Elliott Park

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
TECUMSEH — A group affiliated with the Boy Scouts that leases the Scout Cabink in Tecumseh has left it in rough shape prompting the city to consider terminating its lease.

Scout Cabin Associates Inc. generally uses the cabin, which is in Elliott Park at the corner of East Kilbuck and South Ottawa street for its own purposes and rents the space out for baby showers and similar activities. While it is used from time to time by Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, that is not its main purpose, according to city manager Dan Swallow.

"It was a group affiliated with the Boy Scouts, but it was a separate private organization. They had formed a separate nonprofit to run the building," Swallow said. "Mostly they were using it for meetings of their own organization and then also they rented it out to the public for various events such as baby showers, that type of thing. Basically the public was allowed to rent out the facility. There were some Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops that utilized the building, but it wasn’t directly for that reason."

Scout Cabin Associates simply has not been able to generate enough revenue to maintain the building and it is showing signs of rodent infestation and water damage. City staff will be doing another walk through soon and the city council has authorized Swallow to terminate the lease agreement if it comes to that.

The lease agreement began in March 2000. Under the agreement the tenant is responsible for regular maintenance of the facility, and in the event it is neglected, the city may terminate the agreement.

"There’s been some deterioration of the building, so the current group that’s occupying the building just is not able to generate enough revenue to maintain the facility," Swallow said. "As part of the lease agreement, it does allow the city to pull back and terminate the lease agreement."

