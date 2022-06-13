ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD, Richardson ISD set to hire new superintendents

By Jackson King
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas and Richardson ISDs each expect to have a new, full-time superintendent in place for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. DISD’s new leader is slated to be Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, while RISD is accepting applications through June 28, district officials said. RISD has been...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

