ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mark Meadows aide claims they have proof he destroyed documents

By Tom Boggioni
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbS4U_0g8tteiu00

During a panel discussion on CNN's "State of the Union" a former key aide to Mark Meadows stunned host Dana Bash by admitting that the former White House chief of staff to Donald Trump destroyed documents after speaking to an associate who also worked for him.

Speaking with the host, Alyssa Farah Griffin stated that it was time that all of the truth come out about what was going on at the White House before and after the Jan 6th insurrection.

"There is testimony Meadows burned papers in his office after he met with [Rep.] Scott Perry, trying to challenge the 2020 election," host Bash prompted. "Do you think Mark Meadows destroyed documents?"

"I've heard it firsthand, I heard it directly from someone with firsthand knowledge so I believe the testimony the committee has," Farah Griffin replied. "I want to note this, related to the two conversations we're having, someone smarter than myself pointed out that in 1974 during Watergate, inflation was 11 percent, yet Congress still investigated the president and was able to work to address inflation and deal with the economy."

"American voters, we know the midterms are going to be about gas prices, they're going to be about bringing down inflation, consumer costs, but we also need to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th," she continued. "We cannot have a corrupt former president who, by the way, I think is going to announce in the coming months that he's, in fact, running again, get away with what was more or less a coup attempt against the United States. So, we need to be able to walk and chew gum. because this is a moment we need bipartisanship. Hopefully, we'll see that as a result of these hearings."

"I just want to go back to what you said," host Bash interjected. "You do feel confident that -- you know that Mark Meadows --or you feel strongly that the person telling is telling you the truth, that Mark Meadows destroyed documents?"

"I do and I expect to see that come out in testimony from the committee," Farah Griffin quickly answered. "And, again, this goes back to, you know, I was in the House when we wanted to hold Secretary [Hillary] Clinton accountable for destroying documents and not upholding federal record-keeping."

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Donald Trump
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Fox News anchors joke that Trump family gatherings could be 'awkward' after Ivanka’s Jan. 6 testimony

After declining to air the first January 6 Committee hearing, Fox News covered it with a special Fox News at Night With Shannon Bream featuring anchors Martha McCallum and Bret Baier. At the hearing, the committee played video of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony, later followed by video of Ivanka Trump’s testimony. In his testimony, Barr said that he told former President Trump that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that the former president’s claims were “bulls***.” The committee aired only a small portion of Ivanka’s testimony, but in it, she is shown agreeing with Barr and contradicting her father.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#American
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy