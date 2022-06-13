ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New Legislation Opens Licensure to Broader Field of Engineering and Architectural Professionals Starting July 1, 2022

By Source Staff
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Regulatory Boards (“TDCI”) announces that newly enacted legislation will bring additional flexibility for the licensure of engineering and architectural professionals starting July 1, 2022. The state Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers will be accepting applications...

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

