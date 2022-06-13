ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Middle Tennessee Electric Makes Strong Showing at Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan Barber, Nolan Farris win best overall lineman, apprentice. MTE’s Lineman Rodeo team brought home a trailer full of awards following its performance at the annual Tennessee Valley Lineman’s Rodeo in Sevierville. Highlighting the 24 awards earned by MTE, were first place overall titles by Logan Barber...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
La Vergne, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Brentwood, TN
Sevierville, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

Big rig caught fire on I-24 West at the Rutherford / Coffee County line on Thursday afternoon

There was a large truck fire on Interstate 24 in the Westbound lane on Thursday afternoon around 1:15 PM (06/16/22). The blaze was at mile marker 97, which is the Beechgrove exit. Emergency personnel from both Rutherford and Coffee County responded to the call. Authorities had to block both lanes of traffic to extinguish the fire, investigate the cause and clear the debris.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Second bear incident in less than a week in East Tennessee

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating the second bear attack in less than a week in East Tennessee. This time the incident was in Sevierville. TWRA says that a 90-year-old woman was sitting on her porch swing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Crawford
Person
Josh Fuller
wgnsradio.com

Real Estate Market in Rutherford County is Changing

The real estate market continues to do well in Rutherford County and throughout Middle Tennessee, but buyers paying $30k, $40k and even $75,000 over an asking price are slowly ending... That was David Estes with Parks Realty in Smyrna. Estes told WGNS NEWS the average price of homes that sold...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billy Jack#Awards Ceremony#Middle Tennessee Electric#Mte#Journeyman Lineman#Apprentice Lineman#The Team Division#The Senior Division
WSMV

Murfreesboro residents get creative to beat the heat

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The hot weather has caused many to get creative about staying cool. So, News 4 checked in with Murfreesboro residents to see how they beat the heat. “We are swimming, so it’s pretty nice,” said Kate Pistole. From cannonballs to lounging by the pool,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion

PATIENTS TO RECEIVE INDUSTRY-LEADING OUTPATIENT REHAB AT 104 LOCATIONS. Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation’s largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, are expanding their existing partnership to include BenchMark Physical Therapy. This expansion further advances a unique and innovative model of hospital system and outpatient rehabilitation collaboration in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Heat Advisory Continues as Tennessee Braces For Second Straight Day

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-093>095-132000- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.220613T1600Z-220614T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
TENNESSEE STATE
restaurant-hospitality.com

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant is expanding, will open its seventh location in late-2022

Puckett’s grocery store opened in the 1950s in Leiper’s Fork, a small town outside Franklin, Tenn., and was still operational when Andy Marshall purchased it in 1998. The original store has since changed hands and names, but today, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) operates six Puckett’s locations, with sites in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, and a seventh is slated to open in late 2022 in Cullman, Ala. The Cullman location will be the hospitality group’s first venture outside of Tennessee.
CULLMAN, AL
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are events in and around Rutherford County. Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center is hosting their 19th annual Juneteenth Festival! Join them this Saturday! Food trucks, Kids’ Alley, Old Skool Zone, Photo Booth, and much more will be there. They will also have a photo booth and United States of America Mrs. Lashawn Dixon will be present as well. Don’t hesitate to come out and join them for this fun-filled event.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy