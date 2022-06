Erika Jayne has given rare insight into her relationship with first husband, Thomas Zizzo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, opened up about the father of her only son during a Tuesday, June 7, appearance on Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast, where she revealed how tight the two have remained and how he's helped her navigate her endless legal woes. When asked if she was still close with Thomas, she replied, “Yes, actually, I am!” The Pretty Mess author went on to note how her former husband has been “very supportive, honestly, throughout the entire process” of her...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO