WWE would undoubtedly prefer that all of its fans felt like they couldn’t miss any episode of SmackDown, but tonight’s broadcast from the Target Center in Minneapolis figures to have the whole wrestling world tuning in. Vince McMahon has been at the center of a firestorm this week after the Wall Street Journal reported that he was the subject of a board investigation into alleged payments made to cover up an affair with an ex-employee and misconduct by him and John Laurinaitis. WWE announced earlier today that he would appear on tonight’s show, though in what form is unclear. Reports suggest...

WWE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO