Rutherford County, TN

Photo of the Week: June 13, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark,...

rutherfordsource.com

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are events in and around Rutherford County. Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center is hosting their 19th annual Juneteenth Festival! Join them this Saturday! Food trucks, Kids’ Alley, Old Skool Zone, Photo Booth, and much more will be there. They will also have a photo booth and United States of America Mrs. Lashawn Dixon will be present as well. Don’t hesitate to come out and join them for this fun-filled event.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Shacklett’s Photography Preserves Rutherford County History

Bill Shacklett, one of the owners of Shacklett’s Photography, began working with his father, the late Richard “Dick” C. Shacklett, in the darkroom developing film when he was in the third grade. As a matter of fact, Bill admits that he was dragged kicking and screaming into the digital age of photography. He used film for years after digital came on the scene, then began using it to shoot business headshots and went on from there.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- And Yes- Still Under A Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022 TNZ005>011-023>033-056>065-075-077-078-093>095-142100- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0003.220615T1600Z-220616T0000Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Bedford-Coffee-Warren- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 242 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day

The Tennessee Titans today announced the launch of a week-long food drive in honor of next week’s “615 Day,” celebrated annually in Nashville on June 15. The “Celebrate 615” food drive benefits Second Harvest Food Bank and will take place from Wednesday, June 8 – Wednesday, June 15. Participants are encouraged to bring Second Harvest ‘most-needed’ food items like peanut butter, rice and beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereal and canned fruits, meat and veggies to the below six locations all week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Lewis Orbin Beck Jr.

Lewis Orbin Beck, Jr. age 67 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Beck was a native of Clinton Co. Kentucky was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Orbin, Beck, Sr., and Ora Mae Clark Beck, a sister, Mable Ruth Beck.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Carl Odell Huddleston

Mr. Carl Odell Huddleston passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at his residence, he was 71 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, and spending time with family. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, John and Daisy Huddleston. He...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Chicken Salad Chick to Celebrate the Nashville Community with 615 Day Special

Fast-casual eatery offers one-day deal with chance to win a $250 Live Nation gift card. Nashville-area Chicken Salad Chick lovers are in for a treat on Wednesday, June 15! Chicken Salad Chick— the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept – will join in 615 Day, a celebration of all things Nashville! For one day only, guests visiting the seven Nashville restaurants can receive a Buy One, Get One Free offer on purchase of The Chick Special when purchasing through the Chicken Salad Chick app and using the code 615DAY at check out. Each person who uses the code will be entered for a chance to win, and four lucky guests will receive a $250 Live Nation gift card and 615 Day merch.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into the early evening, mainly along and west of I-65. Main concerns are frequent lightning and gusty winds. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Dangerously hot and humid conditions will develop as the work week progresses. Afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 110 degrees for locations west of the Cumberland Plateau. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
