Red Arrows dazzle 50,000 fans at Cosford Air Show

Passengers onboard an American Airlines flight reportedly screamed, cried and prayed as the plane cabin filled with smoke.Flight 4827 was due to depart Indianapolis and fly to Chicago on the morning of Saturday 4 June when take-off had to be aborted.Operated by regional airline Republic onboard an Embraer 170/175 aircraft, the flight was evacuated, with passengers forced to use inflatable slides.One passenger who’d been on the plane told View from the Wing that fellow travellers were “crying and kind of screaming and you could see people praying”.He added that they “started seeing smoke coming from the cabin door and smelled...
Comments / 0