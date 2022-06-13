ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 13 – June 19, 2022.

Whisky Jam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3du25A_0g8tsfdq00
photo from Whisky Jam
Facebook

Monday, June 13, 6 pm

Winners, 1913 Division Street, Nashville

It’s a free concert every Monday and Thursday evening at Winners on Division. Over the years, they have hosted quite a few artists who have become household names like Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and more.

Find more information here.

Shy Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMPc0_0g8tsfdq00
photo from Shy Carter Facebook

Wednesday, June 15, 8 pm

Assembly Food Hall Skydeck, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Head up to Nashville’s Largest Rooftop for a FREE live performance by wildly talented artist, songwriter & producer Shy Carter.

With credits that span Kane Brown’s “Heaven” to Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” Carter is one of the most formidable up-and-coming talents in Nashville and beyond.

This show is a part of Carter’s monthly rooftop residency, and the best part is, it’s totally FREE to attend!

Colbie Caillat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8HrH_0g8tsfdq00
photo from CMA Theater

Thursday, June 16, 8 pm

CMA Theater, 224 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

Two-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat—who broke through in 2007 with hit single “Bubbly”—brings her “Coco Live” fifteenth anniversary tour to Nashville on June 16, 2022, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater.

Buy tickets here.

Jazz on the Cumberland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWx3k_0g8tsfdq00
photo from Jazz on the Cumberland Facebook

Sunday, June 19, 5:30 pm – 8 pm

592 S. First Street, Nashville

The 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Continues. Jazz On The Cumberland is nationally ranked as the #1 destination for Jazz Music In Nashville as selected for the 6th consecutive year. It’s a free, family friendly (dog-friendly) concert series are held annually on select Sundays May thru October located on the riverfront at the Nashville Cumberland Park, 592 S. First St. beside the Titans Nissan Stadium, overlooking the scenic downtown skyline.

Rory Feek Home Concert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDLVY_0g8tsfdq00
photo from Rory Feek website

Saturday, June 18, 7 pm

4544 Highway 431, Columbia

Rory is doing a series of ‘Home Concerts” at HOMESTEAD HALL for 2022. Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories and much for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.

Buy tickets here.

Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2022 Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39S351_0g8tsfdq00
photo from Brooks and Dunn Facebook

Saturday, June 18, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Brooks & Dunn is headed to Bridgestone Arena next week with special guests Dairus Rucker and Tyler Braden.

Buy tickets here.

The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

