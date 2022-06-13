ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Middle Tennessee Electric Makes Strong Showing at Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Logan Barber, Nolan Farris win best overall lineman, apprentice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpoKD_0g8tsaED00

MTE’s Lineman Rodeo team brought home a trailer full of awards following its performance at the annual Tennessee Valley Lineman’s Rodeo in Sevierville.

Highlighting the 24 awards earned by MTE, were first place overall titles by Logan Barber in the Journeyman Lineman division and Nolan Farris in the Apprentice Lineman division.

“Logan’s and Nolan’s wins were very special, but I’m so proud of all 16 of our linemen who competed,” CEO Chris Jones said. “They all worked hard to prepare, became closer as teammates, and came here and competed. They represented MTE and our members in an exceptional way.”

MTEMC was represented in the overall placements for all four competition categories:

  • In addition to Barber winning the Journeyman Lineman Division, Billy Jack Alexander placed second and Dusty Miller placed fifth
  • In addition to Farris winning the Apprentice Lineman Division, Branson Hammrich finished fourth
  • In the Team Division, MTE’s team of Josh Fuller, Tommy Kirkland and Chase Patterson finished fifth
  • In the Senior Division, Franklin’s Danny Crawford placed fourth

A number of individual event exercises comprised each overall division competition. Here are the placements by MTE team members in those event exercises:

JOURNEYMAN LINEMAN

  • Hurtman Rescue: Logan Barber, first place; Adam Montgomery, third place
  • A1 Pole Framing: Logan Barber, first place
  • Obstacle Course: Logan Barber, first place; Billy Jack Alexander, third place
  • Lighting Arrestor: Logan Barber, second place

APPRENTICE LINEMAN

  • Hurtman Rescue: Nolan Farris, second place; Branson Hammrich, third place
  • Fused Cutout Relocation: Branson Hammrich, second place; Dylan Parker, third place
  • Transformer Connector Changeout: Nolan Farris, third place
  • Fuse Replacement: Branson Hammrich, first place; Nolan Farris, third place

TEAM

  • New Construction Framing: MTE, third place
  • Lightning Arrestors: MTE, second place

SENIOR

  • Hurtman Rescue: Bo Asbury, second place
  • Fuse Cutout Relocation: Danny Crawford, first place

Held annually since 1998, the Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo is a competition inviting the best of the best among the Valley’s 153 local power companies to test their skills against their peers.

“This was yet another great showing at the rodeo for our guys,” Jones said, “and each team member was cheering his teammates on both in the competition and the awards ceremony. That makes me especially proud of team members Mike Diggs, Michael Farless, Clint Newman and Matt Patrick for competing, being great teammates and representing MTE well. I also want to express appreciation to Keith Davenport for his coordination and leadership for our rodeo team, and Brian Hughes for his support during the event.”

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)
Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority
(TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000
Tennesseans via 320,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,200 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, and Davidson counties.

The post Middle Tennessee Electric Makes Strong Showing at Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

