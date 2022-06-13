ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 13 – June 19, 2022.

Whisky Jam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtpkY_0g8tsXWu00
photo from Whisky Jam
Facebook

Monday, June 13, 6 pm

Winners, 1913 Division Street, Nashville

It’s a free concert every Monday and Thursday evening at Winners on Division. Over the years, they have hosted quite a few artists who have become household names like Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and more.

Find more information here.

Shy Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfuKK_0g8tsXWu00
photo from Shy Carter Facebook

Wednesday, June 15, 8 pm

Assembly Food Hall Skydeck, 5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Head up to Nashville’s Largest Rooftop for a FREE live performance by wildly talented artist, songwriter & producer Shy Carter.

With credits that span Kane Brown’s “Heaven” to Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” Carter is one of the most formidable up-and-coming talents in Nashville and beyond.

This show is a part of Carter’s monthly rooftop residency, and the best part is, it’s totally FREE to attend!

Colbie Caillat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xt69S_0g8tsXWu00
photo from CMA Theater

Thursday, June 16, 8 pm

CMA Theater, 224 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

Two-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat—who broke through in 2007 with hit single “Bubbly”—brings her “Coco Live” fifteenth anniversary tour to Nashville on June 16, 2022, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater.

Buy tickets here.

Jazz on the Cumberland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f3dE_0g8tsXWu00
photo from Jazz on the Cumberland Facebook

Sunday, June 19, 5:30 pm – 8 pm

592 S. First Street, Nashville

The 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Continues. Jazz On The Cumberland is nationally ranked as the #1 destination for Jazz Music In Nashville as selected for the 6th consecutive year. It’s a free, family friendly (dog-friendly) concert series are held annually on select Sundays May thru October located on the riverfront at the Nashville Cumberland Park, 592 S. First St. beside the Titans Nissan Stadium, overlooking the scenic downtown skyline.

Rory Feek Home Concert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYOGT_0g8tsXWu00
photo from Rory Feek website

Saturday, June 18, 7 pm

4544 Highway 431, Columbia

Rory is doing a series of ‘Home Concerts” at HOMESTEAD HALL for 2022. Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories and much for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.

Buy tickets here.

Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2022 Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPdcE_0g8tsXWu00
photo from Brooks and Dunn Facebook

Saturday, June 18, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Brooks & Dunn is headed to Bridgestone Arena next week with special guests Dairus Rucker and Tyler Braden.

Buy tickets here.

The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 13, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert

Were you born June 18? Then don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate at Ole Red Nashville this Saturday, June 18, when the restaurant and music venue will kick off the boss’s big day- Blake Shelton- with free dessert for guests who share his birthday. Before indulging their sweet tooth, birthday revelers can enjoy live performances […] The post Ole Red Nashville to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday with Free Dessert appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day

If you’re still wondering what to buy Dad for Father’s Day, we’ve got some great suggestions. Instead of purchasing a particular item, why not consider an “experience gift,” – something fun you and dad can do together! We’ve put together a list of ways to be active, have fun, and most of all enjoy a […] The post Here are 10 Ways to Spend Time with Dad on Father’s Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26

The show that rocked a sold-out Schermerhorn for three straight nights returns to Ascend Amphitheater. Vocalist Justin Sargent channels the spirit of the legendary Freddie Mercury, joining a rock band and your Nashville Symphony to perform orchestral arrangements of all your Queen favorites. Hits include “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One […] The post The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration

Old Dominion will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. with inflatables and live music. Previously […] The post Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Cheatham County Source

Bill Haslam Slated to Acquire Ownership Stake in Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators Chairman Herb Fritch has agreed to sell the majority of his stake in the team to former State of Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. Discussions have proceeded smoothly, and definitive documents are being drafted. Upon the execution of definitive documents, the completion of a due diligence process, and securing all necessary approvals within the […] The post Bill Haslam Slated to Acquire Ownership Stake in Nashville Predators appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022

After a two-year delay, country fans descended upon Nashville for CMA Fest 2022. CMA shared that more than 80,000 fans from all 50 states attended the festival with a record-breaking 39 foreign countries attending the 2022 event that featured 260 acts performing. If you didn’t make it out this year, CMA will hold celebrate its […] The post 5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. A Summer Celebration for Families at LL Burns Park Saturday, June 18, 10am – 11am LL Burns Park, 536 Cunningham Ct, Kingston Springs Tinkergarten invites your family and everyone in our community to celebrate the official start of summer! […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Colbie Caillat
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
Cheatham County Source

PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area. […] The post PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans

Leading women’s fashion retailer Maurices is partnering with country music superstar Lauren Alaina to give every attendee of Nashville’s signature country music event a pair of Maurices jeans. For a limited time following the four-day festival, attendees can show their festival ticket at any of Maurices’ 900 stores across the US and Canada between June […] The post Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville

Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. The center will be approximately 300,000 sq. feet of best-in-class retailers and restaurants, similar to its other world-class outlets, including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York and Desert Hills […] The post Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Crown Royal Joins CMA Fest and Iconic Country Music Stars to Spread Exceptional Generosity in Support of the Military Community

During the four-day long CMA Fest celebration, Crown Royal will host festival goers in downtown Nashville at 2nd and Broadway, with performances from 14 country music artists – including Jimmie Allen, who opened up the weekend yesterday – in support of the military community that so bravely serves our country. The Purple Bag Project will […] The post Crown Royal Joins CMA Fest and Iconic Country Music Stars to Spread Exceptional Generosity in Support of the Military Community appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Jazz Music#Brooks Dunn#Live Music#Division#Broadway Place#Cma Theater
Cheatham County Source

Score an Item from Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest

In the true spirit of CMA Fest, CARLY PEARCE will give fans the ultimate access with an opportunity to shop her closet! All proceeds from the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year’s haul will aid the Music Health Alliance’s mission to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states. Carly’s Closet: A […] The post Score an Item from Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, opened today Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital began accepting its first patients this week. Located on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, the new 66,000-square-foot, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital provides […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

On Your Next Trip to the Zoo – Check out These New Babies

The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed two new babies! It’s probably an animal you’ve never heard of- a spotted fanaloka was born on April 29th, the first one to be born in the United States. In a social media post, the Zoo states, “Fanaloka are a lesser-known small carnivore from Madagascar. The male pup’s parents recently […] The post On Your Next Trip to the Zoo – Check out These New Babies appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Joseph Martin Cox

Joseph Martin Cox, age 57, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Alive Hospice. According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no services have been planned at this time. He was born in Nashville, TN, on December 31, 1964 to the late Lonnie Ray Cox and Dixie Ament […] The post OBITUARY: Joseph Martin Cox appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude”

By Anne Braly School’s out and it’s time to hit the sun for some summer fun at downtown Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel. It’s more than just a place for a comfy overnight stay. It’s a state of mind. And it makes for the perfect staycation for those wanting a beachy experience without the hassles of packing […] The post Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude” appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Ballet Announces 2022-23 Season

Featuring Emmy Award-Winning Choreographer Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella, the world-premiere of Anthology, and more! Nashville Ballet’s highly anticipated 2022-23 season line up is here. Featuring star-studded collaborations and blockbuster fan-favorites, the robust repertoire includes the return of the magical production that inspired the Emmy Award-winning film, Nashville’s Nutcracker, Paul Vasterling’s sparkling rendition of Cinderella, world-premiere works […] The post Nashville Ballet Announces 2022-23 Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Elbert C. Fish Jr.

Elbert C. Fish Jr., age 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at The Waters of Springfield in Springfield, TN. He was born in Port Angeles, WA on November 23, 1933, to Elbert C. Fish, Sr., and Lucy Mai (MacKechnie) Fish. Bert began his 27-year Army career at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and made over […] The post OBITUARY: Elbert C. Fish Jr. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Cheatham County Source

New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route

If are looking for a new way to travel, Napaway Coach, a new type of premium sleeper coach service designed to offer comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country, is launching a new operations beginning with service between Washington, DC and Nashville. Said Napaway founder Dan Aronov, “We all want to travel more, […] The post New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
556
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy