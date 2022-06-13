New Legislation Opens Licensure to Broader Field of Engineering and Architectural Professionals Starting July 1, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Regulatory Boards (“TDCI”) announces that newly enacted legislation will bring additional flexibility for the licensure of engineering and architectural professionals starting July 1, 2022.

The state Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers will be accepting applications for licensure from engineering and architectural professionals possessing broader educational backgrounds than previously allowed while balancing the importance of protecting the health, safety, and welfare of Tennesseans.

The Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers sets the standards and qualifications for the education, experience, and performance for architects, engineers, landscape architects, and interior designers. Tennessee has more than 20,000 design professionals across these four professions.

“As Tennessee’s vibrant economy continues expanding at a rapid pace, licensed engineers and architects are more crucial now than ever to helping design and construct the buildings, homes, and infrastructure that are needed to help us keep pace,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Alex Martin. “I want to thank Senator Lundberg and Representative Crawford for their work on behalf of hard-working Tennessee engineering and architectural professionals who can now apply for their licenses and, if approved, get to work helping Tennessee continue our economic path forward.”

Presently, the law provides two pathways by which a person may obtain registration through the Board as an engineer.

Graduation from an approved engineering curriculum, minimum four years’ experience, passage of an examination on the fundamentals of engineering, and passage of an examination on the principles and practice of engineering; or Graduation from an approved engineering curriculum, minimum 12 years’ experience, and passage of an examination on the principles and practice of engineering.

Under the new law, current licensing requirements will continue while broadening the requirements to allow the registration of engineers, engineer interns, and landscape architects. A full list of new requirements can be found here .

The legislation was sponsored by state Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) and Rep. John Crawford (R-Bristol/Kingsport).

Said State Sen. Jon Lundburg: “There is a significant need for talented engineers in our state. I was very pleased to sponsor this legislation that will remove barriers for skilled engineers to obtain licensure. There is more than one way to become a trained engineer, and I am glad the industry will now be able to recognize additional pathways to licensure. This bill not only increases opportunities for many engineers, but it also benefits the engineering industry in our state by enabling more licensed engineers to work in Tennessee.”

Said State Rep. John Crawford: “I was proud to support this legislation to give more flexibility for competent engineering and landscape architects to be licensed in Tennessee. This new law will help fill an important need we have for engineers across our state while also ensuring that protection of the health, safety and welfare of the public is still maintained.”

Licensees can learn more about the Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers at our website or by contacting the Board by phone at (615) 741-3221 or 800-256-5758 or via email at ce.aeboard@tn.gov .

The post New Legislation Opens Licensure to Broader Field of Engineering and Architectural Professionals Starting July 1, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .