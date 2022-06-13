Driver Hospitalized After Off Roadway Crash in Jasper County

Billy Wade / KNN

Jasper County, MO: A single vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned, partially ejecting the driver around 11:27 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. The 50-year-old male driver, identified as Jason E. Campion, was transported in serious condition to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report of the collision.

The crash occurred on Peace Church Road, one mile north of Joplin in Jasper County, Missouri, and just south of Peace Church Cemetery.

MSHP reported the 2006 Chevrolet HHR was totaled in the crash.

The responding agencies were Carl Junction Fire Department, METS Ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was towed by Comer’s Wrecker of Joplin.

Photos: Billy Wade, Photojournalist / KNN

