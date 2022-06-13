ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key News Network

Driver Hospitalized After Off Roadway Crash in Jasper County

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VLuY_0g8tsGln00
Billy Wade / KNN

Jasper County, MO: A single vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned, partially ejecting the driver around 11:27 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. The 50-year-old male driver, identified as Jason E. Campion, was transported in serious condition to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report of the collision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1D6W_0g8tsGln00
Billy Wade / KNN

The crash occurred on Peace Church Road, one mile north of Joplin in Jasper County, Missouri, and just south of Peace Church Cemetery.

MSHP reported the 2006 Chevrolet HHR was totaled in the crash.

The responding agencies were Carl Junction Fire Department, METS Ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was towed by Comer’s Wrecker of Joplin.

Photos: Billy Wade, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after semi-truck rear ends SUV on I-44 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. Three people were hurt Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 44 in Pulaski County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes about a mile east of St. Robert just before 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a semi-truck driven by Brandon M. Blasingame, 24, of Rolla, The post Three people hurt after semi-truck rear ends SUV on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Rescue team recovers body, fatal motorcycle crash, gas theft prevention and lifeguard shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities recover a body in Shoal Creek during their search for a missing man at Joplin’s Grand Falls. Water rescue teams searched the area since receiving a report that a man had gone underwater in the river Tuesday afternoon and never resurfaced. Crews searched for several hours Tuesday evening then resumed the search yesterday using boats and depth sonar. They recovered the body around 6:20 Wednesday evening. Authorities have not yet told the identity of the person. Click here for more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Freeman West Hospital#Peace Church Cemetery#Chevrolet#Hhr#Comer S Wrecker#Photojournalist Knn
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Death investigation underway, body found in Gunn Park

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – Authorities are investigating after a person is found dead in the woods at Gunn Park in Fort Scott, Kansas. According to the Police Department, the report came in this morning about a possible deceased person in that location. Around 10:45 am, first responders from the Fort Scott Police and Fire Departments, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS responded.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Man Drowns at Grand Falls

A Carterville man drowned Tuesday at Grand Falls on Shoal Creek, (southwest of Joplin) according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville attempted to go over Grand Falls using a pool toy, struck a rock and drowned at 4:53 p.m.. Luke was pronounced dead at the...
CARTERVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Who gets to drive the Springfield Police Department corvette?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some have said it’s not real, while others have claimed it’s illegal but in fact, the corvette that has been seen around town is actually an official Springfield Police Department vehicle. After a drug seizure back in the early 90s, the 1977 Corvette was donated to Ozarks Technical Community College and then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Six from Greene County guilty in moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Six residents of Springfield and Rogersville plead guilty to playing a role in a multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft scheme across state lines, the United States Department of Justice said on Thursday. Six of seven defendants indicted in the transportation of thousands of stolen catalytic converters have now pleaded guilty, the latest being Evan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Crews search for missing man at Joplin’s Grand Falls, and 3rd escaped inmate captured in Texas

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities stop their search for a man missing at the Grand falls in Joplin. The search began shortly before 5:00am on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities received a report that a man went over the falls and did not resurface. Redings Mill and Neosho Water Rescue provided support in that area. And further downstream Galena, Kansas Water Rescue entered the water near Schermerhorn Park in Cherokee County. Joplin Fire Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo says they called off the search Tuesday night because the water was swift and dangerous. They ask everyone to avoid the area. The search will resume Wednesday morning under the direction of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Click here for more information about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Five more lawsuits filed against Agape Boarding School in Vernon County, Mo.

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - There are growing claims of abuse against a Christian school in Cedar County. Five new lawsuits have been filed in Vernon County, Mo. against Agape Boarding School. Five more former students or their parents are seeking justice for the trauma they said they experienced at Agape. Some of these students went to the school as recently as April of this year.
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police investigate murder-suicide in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – Authorities say there’s no danger to the public after two people are found dead in Aurora, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department released more information about the investigation this afternoon. On June 14, 2022, around 8:14 am someone called 9-1-1 asking police to respond to 1642...
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Man who was arrested after double-fatal car crash in Springfield has died

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — The man who was arrested in connection with the deadly car crash that killed two women in Springfield Sunday morning has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the Battlefield Chief of Police. The man was arrested after the crash, pending charges, according to Springfield Police. Ronica Tollison and Britany Toothman […]
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
758
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy