Are our children less important than our guns?

Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial on June 3, 2022, dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed on May 24 after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside the school. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As we all mourn in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, we have to ask ourselves a critical question – what have we done to prevent this familiar incident from happening here in Nebraska?

Another task force is being created by state senators and leaders in education in order to review safety concerns for our youth. What will be different this time?

We know that bullying and mental health play a significant role in these shootings. Bullied students are more likely to experience anxiety, depression and aggression. These events have inspired an important discussion around mental health, and we should be quick and aggressive in our efforts to put more mental health professionals in our schools to support both students and teachers.

We can continue to run preparedness drills, secure school entrances and consider other reactive measures to protect our students. Our anonymous violence prevention reporting line, Safe2HelpNE, is a great resource and has received more than 1,300 tips in the last 18 months. However, these measures alone will never be enough.

If we don’t address the availability of military-grade weapons in our state, we cannot truly say we are taking steps to protect our children at school. It should be very difficult, if not impossible, to obtain a military-grade assault weapon in Nebraska. Unfortunately, this is not the case today.

When it comes to addressing this issue, we have options. We can implement “red flag” policies, age limits or background checks. We can require additional licensing or education before purchase. What we cannot do is continue the status quo that left 19 children and two educators dead on a sunny Tuesday afternoon.

We ask readers to please reach out to your Nebraska Board of Education members, state legislators, and particularly members of the Education Committee of the Nebraska Legislature. Tell them about your concerns! Now is the time to let them know what you think.

We must take action this year. Our children and teachers are out of time. We can certainly compromise, but we must take a step. The lives of every person in our schools depend on it.

