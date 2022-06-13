ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New England’s No. 1 farmers’ market returns to the green

By Bill Bittar
themonroesun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, CT — Now that local farmers’ crops are ready for harvest the Monroe Farmers’ Market can begin. The market, voted the best in Connecticut and New England last season, will open on the green at the corner of Fan Hill Road and Church Street this...

themonroesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Wegmans Reveals Plans for First Location in Connecticut

Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
NORWALK, CT
Travel Maven

The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Connecticut

The speakeasy-style bar that transports visitors to a bygone era of opulence and debauchery saw a resurgence long after the Prohibition Era ended. Known for their hidden entryways, nondescript building exteriors, and delicious craft cocktails– speakeasies have amassed cult followings ever since.
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#New England#Volunteers#Agriculture#Nutrition#Ct#Fatto A Mano#Italian#New Curds#Bell S Fishery
franchising.com

Danbury Welcomes Metal Supermarkets, The Small Quantity Metal Provider

Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Danbury. June 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // DANBURY, Conn. - Infusing innovation into a legacy industry, Metal Supermarkets arrives in Danbury as a refreshing customer-oriented disruptive force in metal distribution. The supplier of small-quantity metals will open its newest location in...
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

When You Think Connecticut Can’t Get Worse, Jumping Worms

Every state has its problems, but in Connecticut, problems take steroids. In the Nutmeg State, we have to contend with cold weather, ridiculous taxes, a crumbling transportation infrastructure, entitled youth, and Land's End sweaters. If that isn't enough, we still have to battle national and international issues like COVID-19 and record gas prices, NOW THIS!!!
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Avelo Airlines fights inflation with 50% off sale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Avelo Airlines is offering a 50% off sale for flights to all 14 of the airline's popular destinations to help combat inflation. The new 50% off fares must be booked by June 23, at AveloAir.com using the promo code: HALFOFF. There are no blackout dates and travel must be completed by November 9.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

My Poutine-Lust Was Fully Satisfied in Canton Recently

Have you ever had Poutine? You might have had a version of the dish, some variations are commonly known as 'Disco Fries' in diners and restaurants around Connecticut. It's basically French fries and cheese curds, slathered in brown gravy, and I'm always on the hunt for it at street fairs, and especially restaurants. Well, I found it in a cool, locally-owned restaurant over the weekend, and I'm so happy.
CANTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Lake Compounce participates in the world’s largest roller coaster ride

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Amusement parks around the country participated in the world’s largest roller coaster ride. Lake Compounce was one of twenty-two parks that joined in on the fun this afternoon. At 2 p.m. today amusement parks across the country coordinated the ride. Lake Compounce contributed 24 riders...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

Southbury diner named Connecticut's best by Food & Wine magazine

In a state full of quality diner options, Southbury's Laurel Diner stands out — and was recently named to Food & Wine's recent list of "The Best Diners in Every State." "We're talking New England here, so it's not as if there's a diner shortage, which means we can be picky," magazine editors wrote. "In Connecticut, there's a simple rule that will help you narrow down your options: the smaller, the better."
SOUTHBURY, CT
olive92.com

Westport access limited as slip keeps Upper Buller Gorge road closed

Access to Westport remains limited after large slips closed two of the main highways into the coastal town. A substantial slip at Meybille Bay, north of Punakaiki and another inland at Lyell in the Upper Buller Gorge, both on State Highway six, mean those roads will remain closed. The detour...
WESTPORT, CT
thetoptours.com

5 Top-Rated Things to Do & Places to See in Greenwich (2022)

This prestigious Gold Coast town is one of the most affluent communities in Connecticut. Greenwich is home to many financial firms, hedge funds, and many impressive attractions, along with a lot of fun things to indulge in. Located in Fairfield County, this is a swanky coastal town that is ideal for those who want to spend their weekends at a more upscale location. It is in Greenwich that you will find many gated mansions, high-end shops, upscale restaurants, and much more. From pristine beaches to historical cottages, there is much to see and do in Greenwich. There is even a polo club in the town, which draws thousands of visitors on Sundays in the summer months.
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

Hubbard Day School signs lease at BLT’s Harbor Point

Building and Land Technology (BLT) has announced to announce that Hubbard Day School, an approved Connecticut private special education school providing intensive therapy and support for children with autism and related neurological challenges, opened their new ADA facilities in Harbor Point’s waterside neighborhood in Stamford. Torey Walsh of Newmark...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Piping Plovers at Milford Point are amazing!

Piping Plovers are nesting on the Milford Point sandbar. According to Tom Andersen, Communications Director at Connecticut Audobon Society, the baby birds have hatched and adults are still incubating eggs on three other nests. "It’s an incredibly perilous time out there for this federally-threatened species. The baby birds can’t fly...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Chain To Open Glastonbury Location

A popular restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads will soon open its third location in Connecticut. Chopt will officially open its first Hartford County location on Wednesday, June 15, representatives announced. The new restaurant is located at 2520 Main St. in Glastonbury. The company said it will celebrate a...
GLASTONBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy