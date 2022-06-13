Lancaster County man charged with aggravated assault, six additional charges

LANCASTER – State Police in Lancaster are investigating an assault and stabbing that occurred on May 3rd. The victims are two white males and a white female who witnessed the assault and were returning to their vehicles from swimming at the swimming hole that leads to an area where you can jump from the cliffs into the Susquehanna River at Benton Hollow Road in Drumore Township. As the victims approached a small foot bridge not far from their vehicle, two white females and two black males approached from the rear and attempted to forcibly remove one of the male victims back-pack. As the victim fought back, one of the black males stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice with a knife causing serious injury. The other suspect struck the other victim in the head with a large rock. The suspects retreated to their vehicle described as a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot with possible Maryland registration and then fled.

