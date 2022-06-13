ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County man charged with aggravated assault, six additional charges

FOX 43
FOX 43
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ajor Sawyer, 21, allegedly assaulted five individuals on Mud Island on May 28 while under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report. Sawyer allegedly punched one victim...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with felony drug charge after police chase

(WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing multiple charges after a police chase in the city last month. Pennsylvania State Police say on May 20 a Trooper witnessed a vehicle after witnessing multiple traffic offenses. The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on the ramp from I-83N to 13th street when the vehicle fled.
WGAL

Police: Reading man charged with theft by deception in attempted scam

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Reading man is charged after allegedly attempting to scam a Lancaster County woman. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department charged Engerbert Perez Jimenez, 26, of Reading, with one felony count of theft by deception and one felony count of criminal attempt — theft by deception.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
FOX 43

Columbia man convicted of firing 3 rounds into parked car, injuring one person

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Columbia man was convicted in Lancaster County Court this week of firing a handgun into a parked vehicle in the borough last year. Joel Jomar Ortiz-Rivera, 27, was found guilty of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person after a two-day trial, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.
COLUMBIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman charged with husband’s gruesome burning death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman has been charged with killing her 84-year-old husband after he was found severely burned outside their home with fly larva in his nose and mouth. Susquehanna Township Police responded to 306 Stuart Place at approximately 5:00 a.m. on June 16, 2022, to...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Woman accused of giving child marijuana cookie

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Harrisburg station charged a woman for corruption of minors when she allegedly gave the child a marijuana cookie. According to police reports, the biological mother gave a marijuana cookie to the child sometime within the past year. PA ChildLine as...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Answers Sought in Lancaster County Stabbing, Assault

>Answers Sought in Lancaster County Stabbing, Assault. (Drumore Township, PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a stabbing assault in hopes that more tips might come in from the public. Two men and a woman were returning to their car from swimming in the Susquehanna River in Drumore Township on May 3rd when they were approached by two couples who tried to take one of the men's backpacks. When the victim fought back, he was stabbed in the shoulder. State police say the other man was hit in the head with a large rock. The attackers left in a white Honda Pilot, possibly with Maryland tags.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Man arrested, over $1.9k seized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man after they say he was found with an illegal gun and over $1,900 in his possession. According to the Scranton Police Department, on June 11, around 4:00 p.m. officers in the crime unit found two individuals in the 400 block of 10th Avenue. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man sentenced to 14 years in prison for narcotics offenses

READING, Pa. - A Berks County Man was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for narcotics and firearms offenses. George Rugel, 46, of Reading was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. The U.S. Attorneys Office says other drugs, including heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as firearms were found inside Rugel's apartment.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused in string of convenience store robberies in Berks

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - A man has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Brecknock Township. Police say Hezekiah Gingerich robbed a Turkey Hill Markets store at gunpoint. He had robbed the same store in May, along with stores in Robeson Township, Lebanon County, and Lancaster County, according to township police.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged over unkept properties after several warnings

Coal Township, Pa. — Michael Greco of Coal Township was warned several times to clean up properties near the 40 block of Thomas Street by code enforcement officers. The 46-year-old property owner was charged with two misdemeanors for his failure to clean the properties on June 6, police said. According to an affidavit, the properties had appliances, metal sheets, and several other items on the lawn and house. Greco was warned multiple times and issued summary citations for the properties condition. Codes officers said Greco always told them he was working on it. Greco posted $5,000 unsecured bail after being charged with first- and second-degree failure to comply with a code requirement. Greco will face Judge John Gembic on June 21 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Mahanoy City Search Warrants Result in Two Arrests; Drugs and Firearms Seized

Law enforcement served two search warrants on Wednesday morning that resulted in two arrests. On Wednesday morning, Mahanoy City Police along with agents from the Attorney Generals Office in Allentown served two search warrants at two locations within the borough as a result of a narcotics investigation that had concluded over the past months.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 charged, cash and firearms seized after drug bust in Schuylkill

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - Authorities in Schuylkill County arrested two people and seized firearms and more than $100,000 in cash after a drug bust Wednesday morning. Multiple agencies served two search warrants at two locations in Mahanoy City after the conclusion of a months-long narcotics investigation had concluded over the past months.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
wdac.com

Stabbing/Assault Investigation In Solanco

LANCASTER – State Police in Lancaster are investigating an assault and stabbing that occurred on May 3rd. The victims are two white males and a white female who witnessed the assault and were returning to their vehicles from swimming at the swimming hole that leads to an area where you can jump from the cliffs into the Susquehanna River at Benton Hollow Road in Drumore Township. As the victims approached a small foot bridge not far from their vehicle, two white females and two black males approached from the rear and attempted to forcibly remove one of the male victims back-pack. As the victim fought back, one of the black males stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice with a knife causing serious injury. The other suspect struck the other victim in the head with a large rock. The suspects retreated to their vehicle described as a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot with possible Maryland registration and then fled.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy