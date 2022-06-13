ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clinton, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Franklin; Genesee; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming; Yates TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE ERIE FRANKLIN GENESEE HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

