Pownal, VT

VT man allegedly uses drug, violates court order

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ic9Ed_0g8tlIDM00

POWNAL, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – On June 6 around 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a reported disturbance on Cardinal Boulevard in Pownal. Later, on Saturday, police conducted follow-up investigations and learned that Cory M. Saddlemire, 41, of Pownal, had allegedly violated his conditions of release.

Troopers say Saddlemire had used a regulated drug in violation of court-ordered actions. He was released on a citation to answer the charge at a later date and time.

Saddlemire is due back in court on July 11 at 8:15 a.m. The original reason why Saddlemire was under court-ordered conditions of release is unclear at this time.

