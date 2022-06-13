VT man allegedly uses drug, violates court order
POWNAL, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – On June 6 around 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a reported disturbance on Cardinal Boulevard in Pownal. Later, on Saturday, police conducted follow-up investigations and learned that Cory M. Saddlemire, 41, of Pownal, had allegedly violated his conditions of release.Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Troopers say Saddlemire had used a regulated drug in violation of court-ordered actions. He was released on a citation to answer the charge at a later date and time.
Saddlemire is due back in court on July 11 at 8:15 a.m. The original reason why Saddlemire was under court-ordered conditions of release is unclear at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 2