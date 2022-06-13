ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Heat Advisory issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dinwiddie, Greensville, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dinwiddie; Greensville; Sussex The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Central Sussex County in southeastern Virginia Southern Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McKenney, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Dinwiddie around 520 PM EDT. Jarratt and Stony Creek around 540 PM EDT. Sussex around 550 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gray, Booker, Yale, Lumberton, Wharfs Store, Huske, Littleton, Hilda, Center Star and Owens. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in central North Carolina Southern Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, or 17 miles north of Goldsboro, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilson, Fremont, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Pikeville, Saratoga, Eureka and Nahunta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mecklenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY At 504 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chase City to near Boydton to 7 miles southwest of Clarksville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Boydton around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Nelson, Spanish Grove, Beechwood, John H Kerr Dam, North View, Finchley, Finneywood, Skipwith, Fairview and Rogers Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA

