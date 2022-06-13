These Are the Counties In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 710,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 84.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 30.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 39.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC, metro area consists of Catawba County, Burke County, Caldwell County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 26.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Hickory residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Hickory residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Alexander County. There were an average of 15.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Alexander County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Hickory with available data.

Case growth in the Hickory metro area varies at the county level. In Catawba County, for example, there were an average of 32.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Hickory and more than the case growth rate in Alexander County.

While Alexander County has the slowest case growth in the Hickory area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of June 9, there were a total of 28,484.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Alexander County, the second fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,908.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Alexander County, unemployment peaked at 20.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending June 9. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending June 9 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending June 2 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 1 Alexander County 37,213 15.7 21.5 28,484.7 373.5 2 Caldwell County 81,884 21.1 18.7 27,738.0 376.1 3 Burke County 89,968 25.2 24.5 28,684.6 364.6 4 Catawba County 157,613 32.3 28.9 30,993.0 380.7

