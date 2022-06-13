ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Police: Fatal California mobile home fire deliberately set

By The Associated Press
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago

A man was found dead following a fire in a Southern California mobile home that police believe was deliberately set, authorities said....

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Westminster

Police in Westminster said a man who was approximately 30 to 35 years old was shot and killed Thursday in the 13900 block of Cedar Street, near Sigler Park. Officers were called to the scene at around 3:25 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They discovered a man laying in the alley "with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his face and upper body," according to Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick. Paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the man dead at the scene. Witnesses told authorities that a suspect vehicle, described as a purple 2010 to 2014 sedan, was seen fleeing the area, going westbound on on Westminster Boulevard toward Locust Street. No suspect description was provided, though. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Detective Malcolm Pierson III at 714-548-3759 or Detective Marcela Lopez at 714-548-3773. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to OCCrimestoppers.org. 
WESTMINSTER, CA
ABC10

2 California officers killed in motel shootout identified

EL MONTE, Calif. — Officials on Wednesday identified the two police officers who were killed in a shootout the day before while investigating a possible stabbing at a suburban Los Angeles motel. The suspect also died at the scene. The officers were Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana,...
EL MONTE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Anthony Diaz Killed in Car Crash on 118 Freeway [Granada Hills, CA]

One Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Collision on Woodley Avenue. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:10 p.m., on the eastbound side of the freeway at Woodley Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, responding officials declared one person dead at the...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
FOX26

Wife says she tried to warn police before deadly shooting

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — The wife of a man who killed two Southern California police officers Tuesday in a shootout told a television station that her husband had previously attacked her and she warned the officers that he had a gun inside a suburban Los Angeles motel. The...
EL MONTE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Semi Truck Flips On Side On 5 Freeway North Of Santa Clarita, SigAlert Issued

A SigAlert was issued after a semi truck flipped onto its side on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, slowing traffic. At around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway near Highway 138 in Gorman, north of Santa Clarita, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department Command and Control Center.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Hit By Vehicle In Santa Clarita

A child was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Clarita Wednesday night. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of Lost Canyon Road and Canyon Park Boulevard in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Bouquet Canyon Fire Prompts Multi-Agency Response

A brush fire near the Bouquet Reservoir prompted a response from firefighters Wednesday. The brush fire, dubbed the Sierra Fire, was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Texas Canyon, according to officials with the Angeles National Forestry. Crews Make Progress On Sierra Fire (11:30...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Sam's Club in Fullerton evacuated on report of man with a shotgun, but no weapons found

A report of a man with a shotgun prompted the evacuation of a Fullerton club store Wednesday night, but no weapons were found.The incident happened at Sam's Club, at 603 S. Placentia Ave., Wednesday at about 5:45 p.m.. Police say officers responded to the club store to check reports of a man possibly armed with a shotgun.Social media video shows customers were herded to the exits, as officers came in to search the store. One man was detained outside the store as being possibly involved in the incident, as officers continued to search inside and outside the building.Police say no weapons were found.The man who was detained was arrested on unrelated warrants.
FULLERTON, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Suspect Caught with Modified Weapon Near Azusa

CITRUS - A suspect allegedly carrying a modified AR-15 was caught after running from deputies in unincorporated Azusa. The suspect was spotted in the 5000 of Fenimore Street, according to Lt. Elisabeth Sachs of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s San Dimas Station. “Deputies were patrolling the unincorporated area of...
AZUSA, CA
signalscv.com

Two big rigs collide on freeway, SigAlert issued

A traffic collision involving two big rigs caused massive delays and the issuing of a SigAlert on Tuesday. The crash was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just south of the Whitaker brake check. Officer Ramon Kendricks, a spokesman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Anthony Diaz dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

33-year-old Anthony Diaz dead, 2 others hospitalized after a wreck in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Anthony Diaz, of Sylmar, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also injured two other people on Tuesday in Granada Hills. The fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway at Woodley Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Six Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Barranca Avenue [Covina, CA]

Traffic Collision on Cypress Street Left Several Hurt. According to initial reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m. Furthermore, police said two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, medical responders arrived at the scene and transported...
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Glendale Police searching for group that broke into apartment

GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale Police are searching for a group of thieves they say ransacked a local apartment, and are asking for the public's help to identify them. The robbery happened back on May 26, that's when officers say four people broke into an apartment on the 300 block of N. Belmont Street through a kitchen window. Police say the suspects tore apart a bedroom in the apartment, stealing two passports and a small safe.
GLENDALE, CA

