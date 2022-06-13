ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Shelter Bans Gun Lovers From Adoptions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Thousand Oaks, CA) — A Thousand Oaks animal shelter is prohibiting NRA members from adopting pets. The Shelter Hope Pet Shop says members of the gun advocacy group will have...

Steve Stark
4d ago

Hey what about being vaccinated against the coronavirus, is that next?Not vaccinated, no adoption.Don't have to belong to NRA to own a gun, how will they know whether the household has a gun? Whatever

jeffdarnell
4d ago

I moved out of Thousand Oaks because of nonsense like this moving into the area. The hate filled people moved in trying to shame and vilify everyone into accepting their lunacy. It used to be a nice place to live. I feel lucky everyday to be out of this mess and away from these horrible people.

Patrick Reagan
4d ago

So glad I've moved to a smarter state. So much inane virtue signaling and cancel culture nonsense here. Thank you Thousand Oaks and California, for re-validating my reasons for leaving. Bless your heart

