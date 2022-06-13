ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Creek, CA

Stop and Go…HCSO and CHP Pursue Apparently Intoxicated Driver

By Kym Kemp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 12:27 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 299 near Willow Creek. In the subsequent 15 minutes since then, the female driver has stopped and started,...

Individual Sought by HCSO Identified and Contacted

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has identified and contacted the individual seen on security footage causing...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Father Arrested After Infant Needed to be Revived with Narcan

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 15, 2022, at about 11:58 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Arcata Police Outreach Addresses Samoa Boulevard Encampment

The Arcata Police Department recently took part in a collaborative effort to transition people from an encampment on Samoa Boulevard into other forms of housing where food and services would be readily available. The encampment sprung up in a short period of time after it was announced that a Safe Parking Program would launch in the near future at 1680 Samoa Boulevard. As word spread several motorhomes and other vehicles began to park in a shoulder area adjacent to the property.
ARCATA, CA
Fortuna POP Team Serve Two Search Warrants

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sunday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 1:50 P.M., the Fortuna Police Department’s Problem Oriented Police (POP) Team,...
FORTUNA, CA
Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash

SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as Andreu Shawne Batholic from Eureka […] The post Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. AMANDA CHARLENE RYAN HCSO Bench Warrant PC530.5(e)...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Crash North of Myers Flat

About 1 p.m., a small Subaru struck the embankment on Hwy 101 roughly two miles north of Myers Flat. The vehicle is in the roadway. An ambulance is responding to the area. According to Caltrans QuickMap, northbound traffic is moving slowly through the traffic accident scene. Please remember that information...
MYERS FLAT, CA
[UPDATE 11:37 p.m.: Good News] Missing Boy in SoHum

Tonight two parents are asking for the Southern Humboldt community’s help. Their 12-year-old son, Nathan Weltsch, has gone missing in the area. As of 10:45 p.m., he may have been seen in the Miranda area. According to Sarah Weltsch, his mother, Nathan “hopped out of my husbands truck and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
2 people, including a teenager injured after a traffic collision in Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)

2 people, including a teenager injured after a traffic collision in Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people, including at teenager received injuries following a crash Tuesday in Humboldt County. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 4:07 a.m. on Highway 101 at Richardsons Grove [...]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
‘Unhealthy, Unsafe, Inhumane’: Samoa Boulevard Parking Encampment Cleaned Up; Campers Offered Shelter, Services

ARCATA, CA
HCSO Seeking the Public’s Help Identifying Arson Suspect

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect of an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CHP Seeks Hit and Run Driver From Yesterday

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/13/22, at approximately 0813 hours, Harris was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Walnut Avenue, south of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Two Killed on Highway 101 in SoHum After Vehicle Swerves Into Group of Oncoming Motorcycles

On June 13, 2022, at approximately 4:29 PM, a silver Toyota 4-Runner with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101, north of Myers Flat. A group of five motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-101, north of the Myers Flat. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycles. The 4-Runner collided with two of the motorcycles, a red Triumph Tiger and a blue BWM 1200. The collision caused both operators of the involved motorcycles to be ejected. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota 4-Runner and the operator of the Triumph Tiger motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, The operator of the BMW 1200 motorcycle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for medical care. US-101 was closed in both directions for just under four hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identities of the two deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
EUREKA, CA
CHP Seeking Suspect in Cutten Hit-and-Run Crash That Broke a Lady’s Arm Yesterday Morning

On 6/13/22, at approximately 0813 hours, [62-year-old McKinleyville Resident Lisa] Harris was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Walnut Avenue, south of Primrose Street, and was parked at the curb. When Harris began to pull into the traffic lane, the front of the Honda was struck by a passing northbound vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued driving northbound. Due to the crash, Harris suffered a severely broken arm. A passing motorist, who happened to be a nurse, stopped to help and immediately drove Harris to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.
CUTTEN, CA
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 101 crash between Myers Flat and Weott

WEOTT, Calif. — A deadly traffic crash shut down U.S. Highway 101 completely in southern Humboldt County on Monday. That crash happened about 4:45 p.m. along Highway 101 between Myers Flat and Weott. The California Highway Patrol said the crash involved an SUV and two motorcyclists. The SUV driver...
MYERS FLAT, CA

