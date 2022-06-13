Notice of Jun 14 South Carolina's 7th Congressional District Election
The 7th Congressional District of South Carolina covers all or part of Horry County, Georgetown County, Dillon County, Chesterfield County, Florence County, Darlington County, Marion County, Marlboro County.
All U.S. House districts, including the 7th Congressional District of South Carolina, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 14, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline was March 30, 2022.
Election Info
On Jun 14, there will be 1 primary election.
1. Republican primary for U.S. House South Carolina District 7
Candidates(7):
- Tom Rice
- Barbara Arthur
- Garrett Barton
- Russell Fry
- Mark McBride
- Spencer Morris
- Ken Richardson
Third-Party Race Ratings
We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:
- The Cook Political Report: Solid Republican(May 31, 2022)
- Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales: Solid Republican(May 31, 2022)
- Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball: Solid Republican(May 31, 2022)
Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.
