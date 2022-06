Favourite Dramatised destroyed her rivals in the Queen Mary Stakes to make a blistering start to day two at Royal Ascot. Jockey Danny Tudhope will not have been fancied by many for leading rider of the week but enjoyed a double on Tuesday and added a third winner to his tally as Karl Burke's filly stretched away from the field and never saw a rival, justifying her 5/2 starting price.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO