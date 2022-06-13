ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US OPEN ’22: Capsule look at previous US Opens at Brookline

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — One thing about the U.S. Opens at The Country Club: They never end on time. The 122nd Open...

Female champion at The Country Club wrote the book on golf

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The winner of the first major held at the history-steeped golf course hosting this week’s U.S. Open served up plenty of solid lessons that still hold true today. Her name: Genevieve Hecker. Hecker’s victory in the U.S. women’s amateur in 1902 made her a perfect fit to write “Golf For Women,” the first instruction book written specifically for women. It’s a manual that, in some ways, remains every bit as relevant in 2022 as it was when it came out. Hecker’s second straight title in the country’s most prestigious women’s event came 11 years before Francis Ouimet put golf on the map in America by winning the U.S. Open at The Country Club. Her victory came seven decades before Title IX changed the landscape for women in sports forever in the U.S.
BROOKLINE, MA
New names — and Rory McIlroy — top US Open leaderboard

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — For one day at least, the U.S. Open was wide open. Five of the top six on the leaderboard played their way onto The Country Club course through qualifying. The other was four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who slammed and tossed aside his clubs during the round but also made enough shots with them to remain just one stroke off the lead. McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 to end the day in a five-way tie for second behind Adam Hadwin, a 34-year-old Canadian who only secured a spot in Brookline eight days earlier.
BROOKLINE, MA
Wild drives, a stolen golf ball and happy finish for Rahm

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Jon Rahm began his U.S. Open title defense with a 69, a solid score Thursday at The Country Club that ended with a par and a birdie. His final two holes had a little more excitement that numbers alone can reveal. He hit two tee shots on the 17th hole and was told the first one was found before he hit a third. He made par. He hit his drive on the 18th under the TV compound only for some kids to run off with the ball. He eventually made a birdie from the free drop and shot 69.
BROOKLINE, MA

