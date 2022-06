NORWALK, Conn. – Wall Street hopes took the stage Tuesday at the design kickoff for an improvement project that may be supported with $13 million in grants. “We’re going to get Wall Street back to what it once was, and even better,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in the Wall Street Theater. “…We’re going to be investing a tremendous amount of money in this area.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO