ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four in 10 older drivers involved in crashes failed to look properly – study

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxaTX_0g8tbwro00

Older drivers involved in serious crashes are more likely to have failed to look properly than motorists of all ages, new research suggests.

Analysis of Department for Transport (DfT) data by the PA news agency found that the error contributes to 42.6% of accidents involving drivers aged over 70.

That is compared with just 35.7% for all ages.

The RAC Foundation said the figures show there is a “strong case” for requiring drivers to have their eyes tested when they renew their licence, which happens more frequently for older motorists.

Other causes which are more prevalent when older drivers are behind the wheel during a crash include failing to judge another road user’s speed or path, illness or disability, being dazzled by the sun and being nervous, uncertain or panicking.

But elderly motorists involved in crashes are less likely to have been careless, reckless or in a hurry, driven too fast for the conditions, been speeding or impaired by alcohol.

The figures relate to accidents on Britain’s roads in 2020 when at least one person was injured or killed.

The number of drivers involved in collisions decreases with age from the 30-35 years old category.

Separate DfT statistics show the number of people aged 70 and over who hold a full driving licence reached a record 5.8 million in February.

That is a 29% increase on the total of 4.5 million in March 2016.

Drivers are not subjected to mandatory tests after obtaining their licence, no matter how old they become.

Licences must be renewed every three years once the holder reaches 70, compared with every 10 years up to that point.

But motorists are required to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if their health deteriorates to the extent they are no longer fit to drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjvTt_0g8tbwro00

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “It seems that as a nation we are getting older and with age comes the challenge of preserving our mobility, independence and quality of life.

“As our faculties decline, we owe it to ourselves and other road users to routinely assess our own competence to drive.

“We are not convinced of the need for mandatory re-testing, but there is a strong case for requiring all drivers to have their eyes tested, ideally linked to the renewal of photo ID driving licences.

“The worst thing a driver can do is ignore a medical condition that might impact their ability to drive.

“With the right treatment, many conditions are manageable and mean people can safely and legally keep their keys rather than being forced off the road.”

In December last year, the Government-funded Older Drivers Task Force recommended that a scheme enabling motorists aged 70 and above to avoid prosecution for careless driving should be rolled out across the UK.

It said in a report that assessments of driving skills should be offered to older drivers caught committing offences such as accidentally running a red light, unnecessarily slow driving or poor motorway lane discipline.

These Fitness to Drive evaluations are currently only offered by a handful of police forces.

Making them available across the UK would help reduce deaths and serious injuries among older drivers, the task force claimed.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rac Foundation#Dft
The Independent

Pair of toddlers found drowned in pond 40 minutes after they went missing

Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm....
GAYLORD, MI
The Independent

Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery: FBI remove fridge wrapped in biohazard tape from apartment of missing girl’s father

FBI investigators have removed a refrigerator wrapped in biohazard tape from a New Hampshire apartment building connected to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.Law enforcement officers were seen loading the appliance on a truck after they swarmed a property in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.Harmony was five when she disappeared sometime between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but the police did not find out she was missing for two years.Investigators took over an apartment where Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery, had previously lived.It is the second time that the property has been searched. Law enforcement searched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing pair

A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, closing out 10 days of suspense as teams searched for the missing pair. Authorities said Wednesday night without giving any details that they expected more arrests would be made soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5.At a news conference in the Amazon city of Manaus, a federal police investigator said the man who had been the prime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Wife of man who fatally shot two police officers in ambush apologises for his actions

Diana Flores, whose husband Justin Flores shot and killed two police officers in a Southern California gun battle on Wednesday, apologised for her spouse’s actions."I’m so deeply sorry. My condolences for saving me," she told CBS Los Angeles. "I’m so sorry. They didn’t deserve that. They were trying to help me."Police say Mr Flores, 35, opened fire on two officers, Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, when they responded to a call about a stabbing on Wednesday in the city of El Monte.Ms Flores said her husband had attacked her and she fled, but he managed to track...
EL MONTE, CA
The Independent

Police officer rescues lost baby skunk in Minnesota

A Minnesota police officer went viral after rescuing a baby skunk that was wandering lost in the middle of the street.Deputy Nate Jacobson stumbled onto the struggling animal while on duty and, after asking his viewers on social media what to do, he decided to take it to PCHS Rochester for proper care.The skunk was later fed at the rescue centre and, after being restored to health, it was put under the care of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) and Paws and Claws.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Italian surgeon once hailed for pioneering windpipe surgery found guilty of bodily harm during operation

A disgraced Italian doctor who won global praise for pioneering windpipe surgery has been convicted by a Swedish court for causing bodily harm during an operation.Paolo Macchiarini, who was hailed in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world’s first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells, was given a suspended sentence by a court in Sweden where he was a surgeon.But his work was called into question after three patients he treated with the trachea transplants subsequently died, reported the BBC.Prosecutors claimed the operations constituted assault or bodily harm due to negligence on the part of Macchiarini.The court cleared him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Leopard attacks cyclist and knocks him off bike in India

The terrifying moment a cyclist was knocked off his bike by a leopard in India has been caught on camera.Footage shows the man cycling slowly along a road in Kaziranga National Park when he is attacked by the animal that emerges from the trees.The leopard pounces on the cyclist and drags him off his bike, before disappearing back into the greenery.Park rangers have now urged commuters not to stop their vehicles in the area for safety reasons, warning them that the road is in a wild area where animals often cross.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceHundreds remain isolated after heavy flooding in Montana and WyomingElon Musk says he’ll vote for Republican Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential election
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Brazil police: Remains found those of British journalist

Federal police said Friday that some of the human remains found deep in Brazil’s Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips.The remains of two people were found Wednesday near the city of Atalaia do Norte after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41.He told officers he used a firearm to commit the crime and led police to a spot in the remote forest to locate the remains. Police announced the forensic identification of Phillips' remains in a statement. They still have not identified Pereira’s remains. The discovery ended more than a week of searching for the missing pair. Read More Lord Geidt must be replaced ‘to avoid damaging questions’ - live
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

699K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy