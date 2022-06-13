ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Awards 2022: Ariana DeBose sings from Andrew Garfield’s lap

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Ariana DeBose delighted fans with her performance during the Tony Awards on Sunday (12 June), interacting with many members of the audience, including Andrew Garfield .

The actor, who was hosting the award ceremony, delivered a hilarious number that celebrated those in attendance.

At one point, she approached Garfield, poking his face and sitting on his lap as the actor laughed.

“I am close to you, oh so close to you / I am touching you, there’s not a lot that you can do,” DeBose sang.

