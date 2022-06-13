ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton injury latest as Charles Leclerc admits Baku blowup ‘hurts’

Lewis Hamilton is a doubt for the Canadian Grand Prix after injuring his back in Baku on Sunday. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner Max Verstappen , fellow Red Bill driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit, a result of F1 ’s troublesome ‘porpoising’ phenomenon this season. Asked if Hamilton’s was now a doubt for Canada, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told reporters: “Yeah, definitely.”

Leclerc had his own problems as a mechanical failure saw his hopes of a race win end in dismal fashion. “It feels bad, it hurts,” said Leclerc. “It is more than significant. I don’t really have the words. It is just a huge disappointment and I hope we can jump back from it and be on top of those things.”

But it was a dream weekend for Red Bull as Verstappen increased his lead at the top of the drivers’ standings and Perez leapfrogged Leclerc into second. They now lead Ferrari in the constructors’ by 80 points. Follow all the latest fallout and reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

