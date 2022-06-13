Tony awards 2022: the full list of winners
Best play
Clyde’s
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best musical
Girl from the North Country
MJ
Mr Saturday Night
Paradise Square
Six: The Musical
A Strange Loop – WINNER!
Best revival of a play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out – WINNER!
Trouble in Mind
Best revival of a musical
Caroline, or Change
Company – WINNER!
The Music Man
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H – WINNER!
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Billy Crystal, Mr Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ – WINNER!
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square – WINNER!
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out – WINNER!
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew – WINNER!
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde’s
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Matt Doyle, Company – WINNER!
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
AJ Shively, Paradise Square
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl from the North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company – WINNER!
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best direction of a play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H
Best direction of a musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company – WINNER!
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best scenic design of a play
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best scenic design of a musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company – WINNER!
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Best book of a musical
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country,
Lynn Nottage, MJ
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr Saturday Night
Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square
A Strange Loop, Michael R Jackson – WINNER!
Best original score (music and/or lyrics)
Flying Over Sunset, Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie
Mr Saturday Night, Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green
Paradise Square, Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare
Six: The Musical, Music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss – WINNER!
A Strange Loop, Music and lyrics: Michael R Jackson
Best costume design of a play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth – WINNER!
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s
Best costume design of a musical
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, Six: The Musical – WINNER!
Paul Tazewell, MJ
Best lighting design of a play
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Best lighting design of a musical
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, Six: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ – WINNER!
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best sound design of a play
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H – WINNER!
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Best sound design of a musical
Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country
Paul Gatehouse, Six: The Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ – WINNER!
Best choreography
Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six: The Musical
Bill T Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ – WINNER!
Best orchestrations
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, Six: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country – WINNER!
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Special award for lifetime achievement in the theatre
Angela Lansbury
Special Tony award
James C Nicola
Isabelle Stevenson Tony award
Robert E Wankel
Regional theatre Tony award
Court theatre
Tony honors for excellence in the theatre
Asian American Performers Action Coalition
Broadway for All
Feinstein’s/54 Below
Emily Grishman
United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE
