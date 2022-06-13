ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony awards 2022: the full list of winners

The Guardian
The Guardian
Best play

Clyde’s
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew

Best musical

Girl from the North Country
MJ
Mr Saturday Night
Paradise Square
Six: The Musical
A Strange Loop – WINNER!

Best revival of a play

American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out – WINNER!
Trouble in Mind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0As5ak_0g8tbNPj00
Simon Russell Beale with his award. Photograph: Kristina Bumphrey/Rex/ Shutterstock

Best revival of a musical

Caroline, or Change
Company – WINNER!
The Music Man

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H – WINNER!
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Billy Crystal, Mr Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ – WINNER!
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square – WINNER!
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out – WINNER!
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew – WINNER!
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kc5Xw_0g8tbNPj00
Joaquina Kalukango from Paradise Square. Photograph: CBS/Getty Images

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Matt Doyle, Company – WINNER!
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
AJ Shively, Paradise Square

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl from the North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company – WINNER!
Jennifer Simard, Company

Best direction of a play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H

Best direction of a musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company – WINNER!
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3nFw_0g8tbNPj00
The cast of Six: The Musical. Photograph: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Best scenic design of a play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best scenic design of a musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company – WINNER!
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best book of a musical

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country,
Lynn Nottage, MJ
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr Saturday Night
Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square
A Strange Loop, Michael R Jackson – WINNER!

Best original score (music and/or lyrics)

Flying Over Sunset, Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie
Mr Saturday Night, Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green
Paradise Square, Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare
Six: The Musical, Music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss – WINNER!
A Strange Loop, Music and lyrics: Michael R Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLj72_0g8tbNPj00
Michael R Jackson, left, winner of the awards for best book of a musical and best new musical for A Strange Loop, with producer Jennifer Hudson. Photograph: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Best costume design of a play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth – WINNER!
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Best costume design of a musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, Six: The Musical – WINNER!
Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best lighting design of a play

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best lighting design of a musical

Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, Six: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ – WINNER!
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7OBg_0g8tbNPj00
Myles Frost performs a number from MJ at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Best sound design of a play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H – WINNER!
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best sound design of a musical

Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country
Paul Gatehouse, Six: The Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ – WINNER!

Best choreography

Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six: The Musical
Bill T Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ – WINNER!

Best orchestrations

David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, Six: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country – WINNER!
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Special award for lifetime achievement in the theatre

Angela Lansbury

Special Tony award

James C Nicola

Isabelle Stevenson Tony award

Robert E Wankel

Regional theatre Tony award

Court theatre

Tony honors for excellence in the theatre

Asian American Performers Action Coalition
Broadway for All
Feinstein’s/54 Below
Emily Grishman
United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE

The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jennifer Hudson Wins Tony, Achieves EGOT Status

As one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, Jennifer Hudson continues to shine bright as one of the industry's biggest stars. At last night's 2022 Tony Awards, the Empire actress and American Idol star won a Tony for Best Musical for the play A Strange Loop, which she produced. The musical, which centers around the mental health of a gay black man, beat out Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and SIX: The Musical for the award.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The stars are out! The 2022 Tony Awards red carpet was a celebration of style after a rocky few years for the Broadway community. Actors, singers and more lined up outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9, posing for photo-ops before heading into the awards show. Rather than costumes […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

All the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Tony Awards are back in full swing. Both Broadway and Hollywood’s biggest stars came together Sunday night to recognize and celebrate the biggest achievements in theater and Broadway in the last year. Among those who attended include Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Sam Rockwell, Ruth Negga, Andrew Garfield, Phillipa Soo, Jessica Chastain and Jesse Williams, among others.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Academy Award-winning and Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose was tapped to host this year’s ceremony. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Tony Awards: Who Will Win, Who Should Win & Possible Surprises – Deadline Tony Watch

Click here to read the full article. For a Broadway season that will go down in the record books for its abbreviated 42-week length, Covid cancelations and stark decline in attendance attributable at least in part to New York City’s pandemic-era dearth of tourists, the 2021-22 theatrical season was surprisingly healthy in one very significant way: As this year’s Tony Awards nomination roster makes clear, Broadway venues were well-stocked with the talent and quality that can make trophy-voting an endless cycle of on-the-other-hand second guessing and nitpicking. In a Broadway season that made noticeable (if never enough) strides in presenting new...
PERFORMING ARTS
AOL Corp

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson honor Michael Jackson at Tony Awards

The children of the King of Pop were there in person on Sunday to honor their late father on a night when the Broadway hit "MJ" took home four Tony Awards. Prince Jackson, 25, and Paris Jackson, 24, appeared onstage at Radio City Music Hall during the show to introduce a performance by the cast of "MJ: The Musical," which tells the story of Michael Jackson's life and features 25 of his biggest hits.
CELEBRITIES
