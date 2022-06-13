ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gas prices hit new record high

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PtIv_0g8tZsKe00

( The Hill ) – Gas prices hit a new record high on Sunday, climbing to a national average of $5.01 for a gallon of gas, according to AAA.

The average spiked about 16 cents from last week as summer rolled in and Americans started driving more for vacations, trips and outings.

Around this time last year, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.07, according to AAA.

Americans have watched prices at the pump soar since 2021 and then accelerate this year after Russia’s invasion Ukraine.

Now, gas prices have shattered records. In California, the average for a gallon of gas climbed to $6.43 on Sunday, the highest in the country.

Even states with typically lower averages, such as Texas and Mississippi, are seeing gas prices inch past $4.50 per gallon.

The latest record comes after Inflation hit a 40-year high in May, driven by increases in government spending during the pandemic, international turmoil, disrupted supply chains and increased consumer demand in a period of post-COVID-19 restrictions.

The Biden administration has taken the brunt of the blame for much of the rising prices, with President Biden’s approval rating hitting historic lows last week in several polls.

Biden, however, has maintained the economy can recover because of strong job growth and low unemployment rates, a claim he repeated during an interview Wednesday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Inflation is the bane of our existence,” Biden said, adding that “we have the fastest growing economy in the world.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
Local
California Traffic
WLNS

Oakland Sheriff asking for help finding murder suspect

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a Pontiac man who detectives said fatally shot another man. Tony Fong Woo II, 22, is charged with the death of Jaquan Garrett, 29, also from Pontiac. “We would appreciate the public’s help in locating this dangerous suspect,” […]
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
WLNS

Man arrested after Eaton County shelter in place order

UPDATE 8:29 P.M. (WLNS) – Today, Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Grand Ledge police in arresting a 26-year-old man from Lansing who police say was involved in a violent crime. The man was allegedly armed with a handgun and initially fled the scene in Grand Ledge before crashing his car in Delta Township. One witness […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Americans#Abc
WLNS

Man sentenced after rape kit test in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson man has been sentenced after being convicted of sexual misconduct and assault. Tyrone Demarcus Parker was arrested and convicted after a rape kit was tested as part of Kalamazoo County’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. Parker was convicted of: Count 1. Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Man arraigned after fleeing from deputies Delta Twp.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton Rapids man Tyler Hatten, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from deputies and causing several businesses to go into a shelter-in-place lockdown. On June 6, 2022, deputies responded to a report of gas stolen from a vehicle in a hotel parking lot in Windsor Twp. Deputies said […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WLNS

Family drives 200 millionth car across Mackinac Bridge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Michigan family now has the distinct honor of driving the 200 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday evening. The Dalman family of Tawas City drove across the bridge at 6:18 p.m., giving them claim to a milestone, 65 years in the making. Kurt Dalman was driving, with passengers […]
MARQUETTE, MI
WLNS

Exxon Mobil, Chevron push back on Biden blaming industry for oil prices

(The Hill) – ExxonMobil and Chevron released statements this week saying the Biden administration could be doing more to address oil prices as the president has gone after the companies for making large profits while gas prices spike.  On Tuesday, President Biden slammed oil executives in a letter saying they had unacceptable high profit margins […]
POTUS
WLNS

UPDATE: Used car lot accused of selling bad cars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week we first brought you a story about a used car lot in Lansing accused of selling bad cars. One man told 6 News he bought a vehicle from Dice Auto Sales and a week later the car stopped working. Since the story aired more people have contacted 6 News […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy