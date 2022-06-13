Colombian Influencer Claims to Speak Alien Language

Photo: Getty Images

By Ryan Stacy

Learning a new language is a great way to promote understanding and enhance your knowledge of the world—or even a distant galaxy. On a recent TV appearance, Mafe Walker, an internet influencer and spiritual guide living in Mexico, reportedly claimed to have mastered the lingo of an extraterrestrial species, a feat that apparently goes much deeper than studying their vocabulary and grammar.

At her appearance on a recent broadcast of Venga la Alegría that has since gone viral, Walker revealed that for her, she acts as a "communication bridge" with the otherworldly via "maximum frequency" waves that originate in her "stellar galactic DNA" and transmit through vibrational crystals. The live demonstration she provided for the show's hosts—a stream of startling, strange-sounding syllables—has generated some controversy online, with some viewers expressing their skepticism of Walker's incredible claims. But she maintains that her linguistic talent is a genuine testament to her natural abilities as an inter dimensional medium.